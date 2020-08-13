'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Pavlo has a new book and looks into the changes brought into play during a crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No official word on when Ramaphosa will address the nation It's not yet confirmed when President Cyril Ramaphosa will next update South Africans on the ongoing lockdown. 13 August 2020 7:09 PM
CTICC field hospital to close its doors as Western Cape Covid-19 cases drop Premier Alan Winde says the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) field hospital will be decommissioned over the next... 13 August 2020 5:58 PM
Provincial Covid-19 recovery rate in excess of 90% now, says WC health boss The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr. Keith Cloete, says the Covid-19 recovery rate in the province has shot up due to a reduced... 13 August 2020 3:37 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on province's Covid-19 response Premier Alan Winde is streaming live on Facebook at a digital press conference. 13 August 2020 12:02 PM
Western Cape secession 'a completely dumb idea that legally can never happen' Constitutional law expert De Vos says Parliament has to amend the Constitution with two-thirds majority which will never happen. 13 August 2020 9:40 AM
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Politics
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
'SA govt must be very cautious about making special deals with alcohol industry' A policy advisor says the government needs to tread carefully after reports that a new agreement has been reached with the alcohol... 13 August 2020 4:57 PM
View all Business
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 August 2020 11:35 AM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
View all Entertainment
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'

13 August 2020 6:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Reggie Sibiya
COVID-19
Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa
FRA
drop in fuel sales
fuel retailers

Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).

Fuel companies' profits are dropping as the Covid-19 pandemic hits sales.

And with fuel sales used as a predictor of economic activity, that's more bad news for the economy.

While there has been a staggered improvement in volumes as the national lockdown cycled through Level 5 to the current Level 3, it's not enough says Reggie Sibiya.

The Money Show gets some insight from the CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa (FRA).

Fuel is the engine of the economy - it is the greatest indicator of what is happening.

Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa

Sibiya sketches the steady annual decline even before the pandemic and then the 80% drop in volumes at Level 5 of lockdown. He puts the current figure at a decline of between 20% and 40%.

That is indicative of course of the issue of economy shrinking, industries not all opening up, and those that are opening up you've also got changes in lifestyle. People are working more from home.

Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa

It's a volume-driven business so if there's no volume it becomes a catastrophic situation.

Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa

He says the FRA has challenged government during lockdown, because it doesn't seem to understand how the industry works.

For example in Namibia, the government there actually assisted the fuel retailers with 50c a litre because they understood exactly what the impact is.

Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa

I don't think the industry will ever go back to where it was. We need to start thinking, what are the new ways of trying to actually survive...

Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa

That's why we are right now busy having a petition with our members to go to the minister of energy and say 'We cannot survive'. We have not been recovering all our costs. We're probably now under-recovering by close to 20c a litre.

Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa

Listen to the conversation in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'


13 August 2020 6:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Reggie Sibiya
COVID-19
Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa
FRA
drop in fuel sales
fuel retailers

More from Business

Lorna Scott

Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer

13 August 2020 7:10 PM

Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes and alcohol 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

'SA govt must be very cautious about making special deals with alcohol industry'

13 August 2020 4:57 PM

A policy advisor says the government needs to tread carefully after reports that a new agreement has been reached with the alcohol industry at Nedlac.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vacation holiday cancelled tourism covid-19 lockdown 123rf 123rfbusiness

Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years

13 August 2020 3:05 PM

The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Load shedding: We share the frustrations of the people of South Africa - Eskom

13 August 2020 1:15 PM

"Eskom hopes that by September next year we’ll have broken the back of load shedding," says Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB

13 August 2020 11:35 AM

Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

la-colombe-instagram-picpng

Booze ban and curfew have been killing us, says La Colombe head chef

13 August 2020 10:35 AM

The head chef at one of SA's most internationally acclaimed fine dining establishments says their dinner service has been 'dismal' due to the alcohol ban and 10pm curfew.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

waiter jpg

'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses'

12 August 2020 7:53 PM

Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know

12 August 2020 7:34 PM

Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dandelion flower

It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:15 PM

The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say

12 August 2020 6:51 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Vacation holiday cancelled tourism covid-19 lockdown 123rf 123rfbusiness

Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years

13 August 2020 3:05 PM

The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCTV surveillance Big Brother Banksy 123rf

Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like)

12 August 2020 2:40 PM

CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize mealie grain farmer harvest agriculture 123rfbusiness 123rf

Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data

12 August 2020 1:07 PM

"People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflorist-haroldpng

Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold

11 August 2020 8:14 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Females women entrepreneurs high-five businesswomen 123rfbusiness 123rf

40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption'

11 August 2020 3:04 PM

"Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi Cyril Rramaphosa

Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?

11 August 2020 12:51 PM

"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Female woman businesspeople diverse office 123rf 123rfbusiness

It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research

11 August 2020 9:26 AM

Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-child-boy-learner-pupil-class-classroom-Covid-19-teaching-school-123rf

Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association

7 August 2020 12:57 PM

"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-acejpg

'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'

6 August 2020 1:01 PM

“This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scz-0623jpg

Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

6 August 2020 9:36 AM

"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No official word on when Ramaphosa will address the nation

Local Politics

[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance

Sport Entertainment Lifestyle

Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years

Business Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WHO: Africa to see slower rises in COVID-19 cases after reopening economies

13 August 2020 6:30 PM

DA: Mkhwebane's bid to stop inquiry into competence frivolous, case flawed

13 August 2020 6:07 PM

COVID-19 DEATH TOLL: The global picture

13 August 2020 5:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA