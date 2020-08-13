Streaming issues? Report here
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game

13 August 2020 7:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Virtual reality
Property
augmented reality
Landlord GO
augmented reality games
Adam Longhorn
Reality Games

If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere.

It's been described as a combo of Monopoly and Pokémon Go, but it's much more lucrative.

Augmented reality game Landlord Go can turn you into a property mogul.

Similar to Pokémon Go, you could walk around your city to play the game or, alternatively, dispatch a "property agent" to do the legwork for you.

Image: Screengrab from Landlord GO announcement trailer

You have a choice of "millions and millions" of properties you can own says Reality Games' Head of Studio, Adam Longhorn.

The company's introduced a Cape Town leg and players have snapped up landmarks including the Castle of Good Hope and the Artscape Theatre Centre.

What we've eventually done is to take real data points, real properties, from all over the world and we've overlayed them on a really nice Google map and then we've integrated into this Monopoly-style game into your phone.

Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games

If you were to be in your neighbourhood or around your house, you would have access to properties around there...

Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games

... or you could use one of the features in the game called Property Agent which you can send to anywhere in the world and buy all sorts of properties that are available.

Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games

So is the game just there for a bit of fun? Longhorn says they updated an earlier version to suit different types of players' particular needs.

There are some players that really just like to have a really neat collection of properties that are either around them or in places that they've visited...

Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games

Some players just compete and they try to grow their empire and be at the top of the leader boards within their city or country, or globally.

Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games

You can download Landlord GO for free:

You go to the Google Store or the App Store and you type in Landlord Go and it will be the first one that pops up.

Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games

For more detail, take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game


