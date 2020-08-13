Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game
It's been described as a combo of Monopoly and Pokémon Go, but it's much more lucrative.
Augmented reality game Landlord Go can turn you into a property mogul.
Similar to Pokémon Go, you could walk around your city to play the game or, alternatively, dispatch a "property agent" to do the legwork for you.
You have a choice of "millions and millions" of properties you can own says Reality Games' Head of Studio, Adam Longhorn.
The company's introduced a Cape Town leg and players have snapped up landmarks including the Castle of Good Hope and the Artscape Theatre Centre.
What we've eventually done is to take real data points, real properties, from all over the world and we've overlayed them on a really nice Google map and then we've integrated into this Monopoly-style game into your phone.Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games
If you were to be in your neighbourhood or around your house, you would have access to properties around there...Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games
... or you could use one of the features in the game called Property Agent which you can send to anywhere in the world and buy all sorts of properties that are available.Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games
So is the game just there for a bit of fun? Longhorn says they updated an earlier version to suit different types of players' particular needs.
There are some players that really just like to have a really neat collection of properties that are either around them or in places that they've visited...Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games
Some players just compete and they try to grow their empire and be at the top of the leader boards within their city or country, or globally.Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games
You can download Landlord GO for free:
You go to the Google Store or the App Store and you type in Landlord Go and it will be the first one that pops up.Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games
For more detail, take a listen:
This article first appeared on 702 : Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game
More from Business
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!
Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...Read More
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer
Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban.Read More
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'
Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).Read More
'SA govt must be very cautious about making special deals with alcohol industry'
A policy advisor says the government needs to tread carefully after reports that a new agreement has been reached with the alcohol industry at Nedlac.Read More
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years
The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism).Read More
Load shedding: We share the frustrations of the people of South Africa - Eskom
"Eskom hopes that by September next year we’ll have broken the back of load shedding," says Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB
Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.Read More
Booze ban and curfew have been killing us, says La Colombe head chef
The head chef at one of SA's most internationally acclaimed fine dining establishments says their dinner service has been 'dismal' due to the alcohol ban and 10pm curfew.Read More
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses'
Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know
Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!
Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...Read More
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years
The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism).Read More
South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB
Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.Read More
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance
The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopping.Read More
Exams start on 5 November – here’s the rather complicated schedule
"Exams officially start with English," says Elijah Mhlanga (Dept of Basic Education). "1.1m people are writing - a mammoth task!"Read More
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses'
Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage
The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area.Read More
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like)
CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know).Read More
SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'
Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods.Read More
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner
His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention.Read More