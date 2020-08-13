CTICC field hospital to close its doors as Western Cape Covid-19 cases drop





The CTICC was transformed into a temporary Covid-19 hospital facility in May and welcomed its first patients in early June.

The facility, which has a capacity of 864 beds, currently has less than 60 admissions as Covid-19 infections continue to decline in the Western Cape.

Western Cape Premier Allan Winde on 25 May 2020 examined the province’s makeshift COVID-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

WATCH: Inside the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital

Premier Winde says the CTICC facility, known as the "Hospital of Hope", has 57 admissions, down from 91 last week.

He says the CTICC field hospital will closed and Brackengate field hospital will become the new Covid-19 “Hospital of Hope” going forward.

The premier says that the 330-bed Brackengate facility has adequate capacity to accommodate patients.

Given the capacity in our health platform, the decline of cases in the Metro in particular, the expiry of the contract to use CTICC in September, and the low number of admissions at our field hospitals generally, we have taken the decision to decommission the CTICC facility. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The last patient date for the CTICC will be Tuesday 18 August, with the aim of closing the facility by mid-September, Winde says.

Patients will be gradually moved to the Brackengate facility starting from Friday 14 August.

Since opening its doors, the CTICC field hospital has welcomed 1,502 patients for treatment, discharging 95% (1,440 patients) to date.

RELATED: First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital

Winde says the temporary facility has made the most notable difference to the provincial Covid-19 response.

He says the make-shift hospital helped open up capacity in the Western Cape's public hospitals, saving the lives of many people in our province.

The premier says provincial authorities will organise a proper closing event for the facility to thank all those healthcare workers who were involved at the temporary site.

RELATED: Provincial Covid-19 recovery rate in excess of 90% now, says WC health boss

Earlier this week, the provincial health department closed the 60-bed Khayelithsa Thusong Centre, which was sponsored by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

The facility admitted 241 Covid-19 patients who required medical care since opening in June.

The remaining patients were transferred to Brackengate or Khayelitsha District Hospital on Tuesday.

The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr. Keith Cloete, says the number of new cases has significantly decreased over time in Khayelitsha.

RELATED: Covid-19 numbers decline markedly in Khayelitsha, says WCDH