No official word on when Ramaphosa will address the nation





Some misinformation has been spreading on social media claiming that Ramaphosa would address the nation tonight.

The Presidency has not confirmed this, as of 7 pm on Thursday 13 August.

President Ramaphosa is expected to extend the State of Disaster which is currently valid until Saturday 15 August.

However, no official announcement has been made about a televised address.

Rumours of a presidential speech have been swirling this week with growing calls for the national government to ease the lockdown regulations.

CapeTalk will update you when Ramaphosa's office confirms an official time and date.