Rioters torch 3 Golden Arrow buses trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on N2





Protestors set three Golden Arrow buses on fire on the N2 at the R300 on Friday.

Picture credit: Wayne Dyson, spokesperson - Cape Town law enforcement

Rioters jammed the road with burning tyres, blocking it off for morning commuters.

Two of the torched buses were totally gutted while Golden Arrow managed to salvage the third one.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson for Golden Arrow Bus Services.

We are absolutely shocked and devastated… Each bus costs R2.4 million! Public transport must operate safely! People need to get to work… We can’t carry on like this! We have officials on the ground 24 hours a day, trying to ensure this doesn’t happen. We can’t replace the role that Saps have to play! Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

It seems to be linked to the service delivery protest – we never know. These people are never caught… Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

Our drivers are in shock. Our passengers are in shock… It’s not acceptable! Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

It looks like it [was a coordinated attack]. It looks like it was the same perpetrators… Saps say the usual, that they are investigating… but it keeps happening. This year we’ve lost six buses - actually, a good number for us, which is scary. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

How those buses were set alight – they were actually trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic so they couldn’t go anywhere… Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

