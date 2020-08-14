[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers





Watch the advert below that has caused such consternation among a number of viewers who complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board.

The Courier Guy has used comedian and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout in an ad campaign for its parcel delivery service Pudo which uses Afrikaans words 'piesang' and 'doos' which have certain double entendres.

If you want to send this piesang to your girlfriend in Philippolis, just visit your nearest Pudo locker and ind the right-size doos for your piesang. Schalk Bezuidenhout, Comedian and actor

The Advertising Regulatory Board has ruled that the advert may no longer be flighted on television during times when children are watching.

Watch the advert below and decide for yourself:

