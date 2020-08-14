[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:23
Brian Molefe addresses the allegations made against him by his former body guard at The Zondo Commission? Cont'd.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:27
The Green Connection calls for govt to halt all further oil and gas exploration activities
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liz McDaid - founder member at The Green Connection
Liziwe McDaid - Energy Consultant at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute,
Today at 12:27
RELEASE OF CRIME STATISTICS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020/2021
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:33
SERI: we need accountability for mineworkers killed at marikana 8 years ago
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomzamo Zondo - Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa
Nomzamo Zondo, Socio-Economic Rights Institute head of litigation
Today at 12:37
Unemployed Graduates Movement march today to the Union Buildings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stembiso Shandu
Today at 12:37
Femicide in South Africa – an interview with Nechama Brodie
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 12:40
SA Rugby: Blitzboks regroup with an eye on the Olympics
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Powell
Today at 12:41
Insurgents affiliated to Islamic State once again took control of the strategic port town of Mocimboa da Praia in northern Mozambique.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Peter Fabricius- Foreign affairs journalist.
Today at 12:45
Right of reply: Western Cape to develop legislation for CCTV camera law - Vumacom responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO
Ricky Croock - Tactical Operations Manager at Css
Today at 12:45
Africa marks six months today since COVID-19 was first detected on the continent.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Mary Stephen, Technical Officer at the WHO Regional office for Africa
Today at 12:52
The news week that was: Tanya Farber
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tanya Farber - Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group
Tanya Farber - Journalist And Author at Freelancer
Today at 12:52
#LightRedSA meets with the Minister
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson.
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:20
The Singing Surgeon - Dr Wilhelm Lichtenberg
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg
Today at 13:32
Cape Town Opera celebrates its 21 anniversary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Susan Smith
Susan Smith
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Colleen Higgs - Publisher at Modjaji Books
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katherine Polak - Head of Stray Animal Care - Southeast Asia FOUR PAWS International
Today at 15:40
The new Sasol birds of Southern Africa book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:10
'Unequivocally, as a paediatrician and a parent, I believe schools should be open' - Prof Glenda Gray
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#JustTheHits with Sue Dumini
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sue Duminy - SA Model, wife(to SA Cricketer, JP Duminy) , mother, businesswoman and influencer.
Today at 17:05
Israel and UAE strike historic peace agreement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg - Associate Fellow of the Middle East Programme - Chatham House
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 wrap - where are we at the moment?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:46
Legendary singer/songwriter, guitarist Edi Niederlander on latest music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edi Niederlander - Musician
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 18:42
PLAY CLIPS: ARY1 - Martin Raubenheimer - 0'41" and ARY2 - Nick Taliakis - 0'45"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse. 14 August 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers The Advertising Regulatory Board has declared the raunchy ad 'could cause offence' and may not be flighted when kids are watching. 14 August 2020 10:08 AM
Rioters torch 3 Golden Arrow buses trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on N2 "Our drivers are in shock. Our passengers are in shock," says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. "It looks like it [was a coordinated attack]." 14 August 2020 9:06 AM
View all Local
Ban on booze sales no longer necessary for Covid-19 mitigation - Prof Karim Inter-provincial travel is no longer a risk and ban on alcohol sales no longer needed, say Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory chair. 14 August 2020 8:31 AM
No official word on when Ramaphosa will address the nation It's not yet confirmed when President Cyril Ramaphosa will next update South Africans on the ongoing lockdown. 13 August 2020 7:09 PM
[WATCH] Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on province's Covid-19 response Premier Alan Winde is streaming live on Facebook at a digital press conference. 13 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 August 2020 11:35 AM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
View all Entertainment
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers

14 August 2020 10:08 AM
by Barbara Friedman

The Advertising Regulatory Board has declared the raunchy ad 'could cause offence' and may not be flighted when kids are watching.

Watch the advert below that has caused such consternation among a number of viewers who complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board.

The Courier Guy has used comedian and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout in an ad campaign for its parcel delivery service Pudo which uses Afrikaans words 'piesang' and 'doos' which have certain double entendres.

If you want to send this piesang to your girlfriend in Philippolis, just visit your nearest Pudo locker and ind the right-size doos for your piesang.

Schalk Bezuidenhout, Comedian and actor

The Advertising Regulatory Board has ruled that the advert may no longer be flighted on television during times when children are watching.

Watch the advert below and decide for yourself:

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


14 August 2020 10:08 AM
by Barbara Friedman

load-shedding-black-out-power-cut-outage-candles-woman-darkness-lights-out-123rf

2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR

14 August 2020 10:44 AM

Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse.

Read More arrow_forward

Golden Arrow bus torched on N2

Rioters torch 3 Golden Arrow buses trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on N2

14 August 2020 9:06 AM

"Our drivers are in shock. Our passengers are in shock," says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. "It looks like it [was a coordinated attack]."

Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

Ban on booze sales no longer necessary for Covid-19 mitigation - Prof Karim

14 August 2020 8:31 AM

Inter-provincial travel is no longer a risk and ban on alcohol sales no longer needed, say Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory chair.

Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

No official word on when Ramaphosa will address the nation

13 August 2020 7:09 PM

It's not yet confirmed when President Cyril Ramaphosa will next update South Africans on the ongoing lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

CTICC

CTICC field hospital to close its doors as Western Cape Covid-19 cases drop

13 August 2020 5:58 PM

Premier Alan Winde says the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) field hospital will be decommissioned over the next few weeks.

Read More arrow_forward

mrs-base-on-the-day-of-her-dischargejpg

Provincial Covid-19 recovery rate in excess of 90% now, says WC health boss

13 August 2020 3:37 PM

The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr. Keith Cloete, says the Covid-19 recovery rate in the province has shot up due to a reduced number of new cases.

Read More arrow_forward

Vacation holiday cancelled tourism covid-19 lockdown 123rf 123rfbusiness

Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years

13 August 2020 3:05 PM

The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism).

Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Load shedding: We share the frustrations of the people of South Africa - Eskom

13 August 2020 1:15 PM

"Eskom hopes that by September next year we’ll have broken the back of load shedding," says Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

[WATCH] Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on province's Covid-19 response

13 August 2020 12:02 PM

Premier Alan Winde is streaming live on Facebook at a digital press conference.

Read More arrow_forward

la-colombe-instagram-picpng

Booze ban and curfew have been killing us, says La Colombe head chef

13 August 2020 10:35 AM

The head chef at one of SA's most internationally acclaimed fine dining establishments says their dinner service has been 'dismal' due to the alcohol ban and 10pm curfew.

Read More arrow_forward

load-shedding-black-out-power-cut-outage-candles-woman-darkness-lights-out-123rf

2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR

14 August 2020 10:44 AM

Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse.

Read More arrow_forward

Golden Arrow bus torched on N2

Rioters torch 3 Golden Arrow buses trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on N2

14 August 2020 9:06 AM

"Our drivers are in shock. Our passengers are in shock," says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. "It looks like it [was a coordinated attack]."

Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!

13 August 2020 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...

Read More arrow_forward

landlord-gopng

Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game

13 August 2020 7:57 PM

If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere.

Read More arrow_forward

Lorna Scott

Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer

13 August 2020 7:10 PM

Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban.

Read More arrow_forward

fuel-tank-petrol-car-motorist-driving-driver-refuelling-123rf

'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'

13 August 2020 6:50 PM

Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).

Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes and alcohol 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

'SA govt must be very cautious about making special deals with alcohol industry'

13 August 2020 4:57 PM

A policy advisor says the government needs to tread carefully after reports that a new agreement has been reached with the alcohol industry at Nedlac.

Read More arrow_forward

Vacation holiday cancelled tourism covid-19 lockdown 123rf 123rfbusiness

Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years

13 August 2020 3:05 PM

The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism).

Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Load shedding: We share the frustrations of the people of South Africa - Eskom

13 August 2020 1:15 PM

"Eskom hopes that by September next year we’ll have broken the back of load shedding," says Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB

13 August 2020 11:35 AM

Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

Read More arrow_forward

DA in Tshwane pins hope on Supreme Court to regain its power in metro

14 August 2020 11:23 AM

EL student who erroneously received R14m from NSFAS back in court

14 August 2020 11:19 AM

State Capture: Testimony of former FS agriculture CFO on Vrede farm postponed

14 August 2020 11:17 AM

