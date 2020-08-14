2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR





Researchers at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) claim that 2020 has already been the worst year of load shedding to date, and there are still four months to go.

Joanne Calitz, a senior engineer at the CSIR, says the bulk of this year's load shedding took place between January and March, before the nationwide lockdown.

Load shedding made a brief return in July. Right now (Friday 14 August), South Africans are putting up with another day of stage 2.

Power cuts made a comeback on Thursday morning as a result of Eskom's reduced generating capacity.

Calitz says Eskom's unplanned outages could increase during the upcoming summer months.

Typically, unplanned outages do increase in the summer. We do expect the next few weeks to be difficult as the temperatures start increasing again. Joanne Calitz, Senior engineer - CSIR

We can expect more load shedding this year. Joanne Calitz, Senior engineer - CSIR

In 2019, which saw the unprecedented implementation of stage 6 power cuts, load shedding reached 1352 GW/h of cuts over 530 hours.

Early CSIR predictions suggest that 2020 could see load shedding reach 1383 GW hours.

Calitz says that the country's energy crisis will continue, and possibly worse, in 2021 if Eskom does not make key decisions about obtaining new generating capacity.

This year has already exceeded 2019 which was historically the worst year. We've just exceeded load shedding as compared to the previous year. Joanne Calitz, Senior engineer - CSIR

It was really during the first three months of the year where the significant load shedding occurred. Joanne Calitz, Senior engineer - CSIR

Once we moved into lockdown on the 26th of March, load shedding subsided but it returned again in July. Joanne Calitz, Senior engineer - CSIR

