[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware

Today at 12:23 Brian Molefe addresses the allegations made against him by his former body guard at The Zondo Commission? Cont'd. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:27 The Green Connection calls for govt to halt all further oil and gas exploration activities The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Liz McDaid - founder member at The Green Connection

Today at 12:27 RELEASE OF CRIME STATISTICS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020/2021 The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:33 SERI: we need accountability for mineworkers killed at marikana 8 years ago The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nomzamo Zondo - Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa

Today at 12:37 Unemployed Graduates Movement march today to the Union Buildings The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Stembiso Shandu

Today at 12:37 Femicide in South Africa – an interview with Nechama Brodie The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly

Today at 12:40 SA Rugby: Blitzboks regroup with an eye on the Olympics The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Neil Powell

Today at 12:41 Insurgents affiliated to Islamic State once again took control of the strategic port town of Mocimboa da Praia in northern Mozambique. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Peter Fabricius- Foreign affairs journalist.

Today at 12:45 Right of reply: Western Cape to develop legislation for CCTV camera law - Vumacom responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO

Today at 12:45 Africa marks six months today since COVID-19 was first detected on the continent. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Mary Stephen, Technical Officer at the WHO Regional office for Africa

Today at 12:52 The news week that was: Tanya Farber The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tanya Farber - Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group

Today at 12:52 #LightRedSA meets with the Minister The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson.

Today at 12:56 Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 13:20 The Singing Surgeon - Dr Wilhelm Lichtenberg Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg

Today at 13:32 Cape Town Opera celebrates its 21 anniversary Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Susan Smith

Today at 13:45 Quarantine Book Club Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Colleen Higgs - Publisher at Modjaji Books

Today at 14:40 Entertainment Feature Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 The rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Katherine Polak - Head of Stray Animal Care - Southeast Asia FOUR PAWS International

Today at 15:40 The new Sasol birds of Southern Africa book Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town

Today at 16:10 'Unequivocally, as a paediatrician and a parent, I believe schools should be open' - Prof Glenda Gray Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 #JustTheHits with Sue Dumini Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sue Duminy - SA Model, wife(to SA Cricketer, JP Duminy) , mother, businesswoman and influencer.

Today at 17:05 Israel and UAE strike historic peace agreement Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Yossi Mekelberg - Associate Fellow of the Middle East Programme - Chatham House

Today at 17:20 Covid-19 wrap - where are we at the moment? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 17:46 Legendary singer/songwriter, guitarist Edi Niederlander on latest music. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Edi Niederlander - Musician

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

Today at 18:38 Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess

