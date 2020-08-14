[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware
Those greasy orange stains in your plastic containers after storing spag bol or curry leftovers are horrible!
Kempler insists all you need is some dish soap, warm water, and torn-up bits of paper towel. Toss them all into the container, seal the lid and shake it hard for 45 seconds to a minute.
The video has had 4 million views and some say it works like a charm. Others aren't so sure. It may depend on what containers you are using...and perhaps how ingrained those stains are.
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
