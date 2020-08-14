Streaming issues? Report here
We need to urgently send some state capture miscreants to prison - Bonang Mohale

14 August 2020 1:02 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
State Capture
Looting
Arrests
Bonang Mohale
prosecution
Covid-19 corruption

Prominent SA businessman Bonang Mohale says the government needs to restore public trust by bringing corrupt officials to book.

Mohale says Covid-19-related corruption has sunk public confidence and public trust to an all-time low.

He says that South Africa's economy cannot survive another catastrophe and has urged the government to act against what he calls "daylight pillage".

Mohale believes that the government can begin restoring public trust by prosecuting those public servants implicated in state capture.

He has published an opinion piece on The Business Day, titled 'Trust in SA can begin with sending state-capture miscreants to prison'.

Mohale, who is the chancellor of the University of the Free State and chair of The Bidvest Group, says the government must also recoup all funds lost through irregular and corrupt Covid-19 contracts.

He says President Cyril Ramaphosa's allegiance is to South Africa, not to his party.

Mohale argues that South Africa desperately needs ethical and transparent leadership to fight against corruption which he says has continued with "unbridled impunity".

The businessman adds that various civil society formations had warned the government to implement measures to prevent the looting of state resources during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisations such as the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac), the Foundation for Human Rights, and the SA Council of Churches all warned the government about Covid-19 corruption and called for specific accountability measures.

What makes the current state of corruption even more revolting is that, upon the announcement of the R500 billion socio-economic stimulus package, South Africans from walks of life strongly warned the government that most of this yet-to-be-borrowed money is going to be stolen for sure.

Bonang Mohale, Chairperson - Bidvest

Business has been quite firm that the prevention of looting is much better than the cure.

Bonang Mohale, Chairperson - Bidvest

In May the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and several civil society organisations made practical recommendations to monitor how the R500bn was going to be spent by government.

Bonang Mohale, Chairperson - Bidvest

We are now in the midst of the period of lowest confidence, trust, and hope since the second world war.

Bonang Mohale, Chairperson - Bidvest

We just recovered from the nine wasted years of state capture, we're now in a technical recession, Moody’s downgrade. Covid-19 found us faced-down and finish. We've had years of Eskom’s rolling blackouts, the 2018 VBS bank looting, intermittent water supply, and now this daylight pillage.

Bonang Mohale, Chairperson - Bidvest

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


