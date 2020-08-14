Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Legendary singer/songwriter, guitarist Edi Niederlander on latest music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edi Niederlander - Musician
Today at 18:09
SA's ailing retail sector still trying to find its feet
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 18:42
PLAY CLIPS: ARY1 - Martin Raubenheimer - 0'41" and ARY2 - Nick Taliakis - 0'45" and ARY3 - Taste Test - 1'30"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure

14 August 2020 1:17 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Phil Collins
Williams twins
In The Air Tonight
Twins The New Trend

The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week.

Twin brothers Tim and Fred Williams, who are just 22-years-old, posted a video of themselves listening to Phil Collins' 1981 debut single "In the Air Tonight" for the first time and their reaction is so heartwarming and special.

I ain't never seen somebody drop a beat three minutes into a song.

Tim Williams, YouTuber - Twins The New Trend

Their viral video clearly reached a new younger audience and reminded old rockers of their nostalgic past...so much so that the track ended up No.2 on iTunes top tunes of the week.

Tim and Fred Williams host a YoutTube channel called Twins The New Trend where these young men listen to music somewhat out of their normal rap and hip-hop comfort zone and their reactions are too special for words.

In the video below they listen to the Carpenters 'We've Only Just Begun' for the first time...

And Dolly Parten's Jolene:

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


