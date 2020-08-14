[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure
Twin brothers Tim and Fred Williams, who are just 22-years-old, posted a video of themselves listening to Phil Collins' 1981 debut single "In the Air Tonight" for the first time and their reaction is so heartwarming and special.
I ain’t never seen somebody drop a beat three minutes into a song.Tim Williams, YouTuber - Twins The New Trend
Their viral video clearly reached a new younger audience and reminded old rockers of their nostalgic past...so much so that the track ended up No.2 on iTunes top tunes of the week.
“I ain’t never seen somebody drop a beat three minutes into a song.”— Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 7, 2020
Zoomer twins listening to “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins for the first time. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BNMGOKUGDT
Tim and Fred Williams host a YoutTube channel called Twins The New Trend where these young men listen to music somewhat out of their normal rap and hip-hop comfort zone and their reactions are too special for words.
In the video below they listen to the Carpenters 'We've Only Just Begun' for the first time...
And Dolly Parten's Jolene:
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
