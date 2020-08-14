We don’t collect or sell personal data – Vumacam





Right2Know spokesperson Thami Nkosi on Wednesday made comments implying that, in Gauteng, Vumacam (owned by Vumatel) operates a CCTV network that uses license plate recognition software that collects people’s metadata which may be sold off to third parties.

Nkosi made the claims during an interview with Lester Kiewit about the Western Cape government developing laws to direct the use of CCTV cameras in public areas and private properties.

In response to Right2Know’s assertion, Vumatel made the following comments:

Vumacam does not collect personal data or sell it to third parties.

It anonymises all data and does not have any means to link footage to any individual’s personal data.

It makes use of international privacy standards which it believes exceeds Popi compliance.

Vumacam provides situational awareness to curb criminal activity and to assist in medical emergencies. It does not spy on law-abiding citizens.

Vumacam operations are in line with all current by-laws and the necessary permissions have been granted for all operations.

Kiewit asked Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock to comment.

We look for vehicles listed against the Saps database… Over 300 arrests in the last eight to 10 months… Ricky Croock, CEO - Vumacam

It [legislation governing CCTV cameras] is long overdue… We over comply… Ricky Croock, CEO - Vumacam

We don’t do any facial recognition. Ricky Croock, CEO - Vumacam

