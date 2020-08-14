Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert





The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill has been published this week and will be submitted to Parliament next.

The draft law sets limits on the quantity of dagga an individual may possess for private use.

It also criminalises the smoking of cannabis in public places.

The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill has been created in response to the landmark Constitutional Court judgment in 2018 which ruled that the private use of dagga is legal.

Stone, a legal consultant at Stone Conscious Legal Mind, says the bill is a positive development for South African dagga legislation.

He says the bill does appear to contain "far more punitive measures", but adds that it will still go through a lengthy review process before being signed into law.

This bill is only in response to the privacy judgment in the Constitutional Court... it only seeks to regulate and address will the ConCourt orders. Ricky Stone, Lawyer and Founder - Stone Conscious Legal Minds

It does seem to introduce far more punitive measures. Ricky Stone, Lawyer and Founder - Stone Conscious Legal Minds

The intention of the government is to regulate cannabis similarly to alcohol or tobacco. Ricky Stone, Lawyer and Founder - Stone Conscious Legal Minds

You can read the draft bill here.

