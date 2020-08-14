Jobless graduates stage march: 'Government has no clear plan for us'





They had initially planned to march from Church Square to the Union Buildings, but they were reportedly stopped by police.

The group of job seekers held up placards reading "We are young and capable", "Put young people first" and "Nothing for us without us." Some donned their black graduation robes.

#unemployedGraduates UGM President, Nkululeko Ndlovu says there is no political will to address unemployment pic.twitter.com/haAy6dDyjj — Newsnote Agency (@NewsnoteNetwork) August 14, 2020

#unemployedGraduates kneeling in at Church Square Pretoria after Police stopped them from Marching to Union Buildings.



Unemployed Graduates gathered to protests the high number of Unemployement in the Country demading government to create jobs opportunities.#VoestsekANC pic.twitter.com/RObu0mo65J — Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) August 14, 2020

Sthembiso Shandu, a representative of the Unemployed Graduates of South Africa, says the government has shown no political will in curbing graduate unemployment.

He says none of the government's economic recovery plans seem to make mention of unemployed graduates.

Shandu says the state needs to implement urgent interventions.

Our worry is that there is no clear plan on the side of government judging from the lockdown and the country's economy. Sthembiso Shandu, Representative - Unemployed Graduates of South Africa

We hear the government talking but there's no clear plan... there's no inclusion of the unemployed graduates. Sthembiso Shandu, Representative - Unemployed Graduates of South Africa

We feel that all the platforms and the portals for job vacancies must be data-free for young people to access them. Government must subsidies such portals. Sthembiso Shandu, Representative - Unemployed Graduates of South Africa

The hashtag #UnemployedGraduates has been trending on Twitter, with many young South Africans weighing in on the conversation.

The way South Africans spend 4 years in university, coming out with degrees worth R200k+, only to learn that companies are trying to pay graduates R4000 a month. The youth of this country deserve better. #UnemployedGraduates — Nuhaa (@nuhaasoeker) August 14, 2020

... We are told education is a key to success but in SA education is a key to unemployment and poverty....



I stand with #unemployedGraduates — #PutSouthAfricansFirst 🌈 ♥ (@PutSAns_First) August 14, 2020

How do you convince upcoming youth that education is the key to success when graduates dominate the most in terms of unemployment? Is this democracy? These depressed youngsters are of a result of unemployment. They aren't lazy, the government is failing them!#unemployedGraduates pic.twitter.com/ss9TnpDS1b — I am Niki 🌸 (@Niki_Dire) August 14, 2020

Today we stand with the unemployed graduates of South Africa.



The situation cannot continue.#UnemployedGraduates — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) August 14, 2020

I am an unemployed graduate. I graduated in 2017 and have never worked since. It's three years now.#unemployedGraduates — Phumlile Dladla (@PhumlileDladla) August 14, 2020

