'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Legendary singer/songwriter, guitarist Edi Niederlander on latest music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edi Niederlander - Musician
Today at 18:09
SA's ailing retail sector still trying to find its feet
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 18:42
PLAY CLIPS: ARY1 - Martin Raubenheimer - 0'41" and ARY2 - Nick Taliakis - 0'45" and ARY3 - Taste Test - 1'30"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 14 August 2020 5:27 PM
Jobless graduates stage march: 'Government has no clear plan for us' A movement of jobless graduates staged a demonstration at Church Square in Pretoria on Friday demanding that the government tackle... 14 August 2020 3:36 PM
Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert Attorney and cannabis activist Ricky Stone says it may be premature to criticise the draft dagga bill in its current form as it wi... 14 August 2020 2:15 PM
View all Local
We need to urgently send some state capture miscreants to prison - Bonang Mohale Prominent SA businessman Bonang Mohale says the government needs to restore public trust by bringing corrupt officials to book. 14 August 2020 1:02 PM
Ban on booze sales no longer necessary for Covid-19 mitigation - Prof Karim Inter-provincial travel is no longer a risk and ban on alcohol sales no longer needed, say Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory chair. 14 August 2020 8:31 AM
No official word on when Ramaphosa will address the nation It's not yet confirmed when President Cyril Ramaphosa will next update South Africans on the ongoing lockdown. 13 August 2020 7:09 PM
View all Politics
We don’t collect or sell personal data – Vumacam "We look for vehicles listed against the Saps database," says Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock. 14 August 2020 1:29 PM
2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse. 14 August 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers The Advertising Regulatory Board has declared the raunchy ad 'could cause offence' and may not be flighted when kids are watching. 14 August 2020 10:08 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
View all Entertainment
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam

14 August 2020 4:57 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
CAT
Vietnam
Four Paws Animal Welfare
cats meat trade
Four Paws International

Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam.

The report titled Victims of a Hidden Trade: Vietnam’s Cat Meat Trade, was commissioned in 2019 and is believed to be the first of its kind.

According to its findings, the cat meat trade affects over one million animals in Vietnam each year.

Many cats are stolen from their homes or caught in street traps that are set nightly by cat thieves in Vietnam.

They are usually trafficked on long journeys, sometimes going for several days without food or water.

While cat meat is consumed by less than 5% of the Vietnamese population, the trade is believed to have strong links with superstition, medicine, and as part of dietary tradition.

Four Paws International's Katherine Polak says black cats, in particular, are targeted for their purported medicinal value.

Polak says that the meat of black cats costs more. Traders use the bile from black cats to make rice wines for different medicines.

Their bones are often ground to make balms that are sold online, she adds.

Polak, the head of stray animal care for the organisation's Southeast Asia division, says the slaughter methods used in the cat trade are brutal, and commonly involve drowning and bludgeoning.

She says the illicit trade is rife with public health risks, and without any regulation, cats are subjected to immense suffering.

We're talking about a trade of incredible magnitude involving well over a million cats.

Katherine Polak, Head of Stray Animal Care: Southeast Asia - Four Paws International

There is rampant theft of cats to supply the trade and it's devastating pet owners.

Katherine Polak, Head of Stray Animal Care: Southeast Asia - Four Paws International

This is an illicit, profit-driven industry. We see traders across the country setting traps for cats that go outside, stealing cats from people's homes... for this brutal industry that involves the trafficking of cats across the country.

Katherine Polak, Head of Stray Animal Care: Southeast Asia - Four Paws International

We're seeing restaurants popping up across the country that are advertising this "little tiger" dish, which is code for cat meat.

Katherine Polak, Head of Stray Animal Care: Southeast Asia - Four Paws International

We see black cats being targeted particularly because people think they are more pure than other cats.

Katherine Polak, Head of Stray Animal Care: Southeast Asia - Four Paws International

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


14 August 2020 4:57 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
CAT
Vietnam
Four Paws Animal Welfare
cats meat trade
Four Paws International

More from World

US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris 123rfpolitics 123rf

'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America'

12 August 2020 1:05 PM

US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oil-spill-generic-image-water-beach-coast-ocean-salvage-teams-123rf

Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship

11 August 2020 11:45 AM

It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocean could lead to an ecological catastrophe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

temperature-fever-Covid19-symptom-thermometer-medicine-virus-flu-infection-123rf

Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims

8 August 2020 12:20 PM

UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of symptoms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

olympic-champ-ledecky-gotmilkchallenge-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head

7 August 2020 10:34 AM

American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oranges-1117628-1920jpg

Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports

6 August 2020 8:38 PM

Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa

6 August 2020 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?

6 August 2020 3:42 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beirut-blast-video-screengrab-twitterpng

Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims

6 August 2020 1:36 PM

Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut .

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

samsungjpg

In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!

6 August 2020 12:32 PM

Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reichstag-building-seat-of-the-German-Parliament-Germany-flag-Berlin

German Covid-19 deniers accuse govt of stealing their freedom at Berlin rally

6 August 2020 12:11 PM

Germany's political leaders have criticised some 20,000 protesters who marched through Berlin, calling Covid-19 a hoax and a conspiracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rioters torch 3 Golden Arrow buses trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on N2

Local Business

[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers

Local Business

[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Hout Bay community halts search for missing Anothando Mhlontlo (3)

14 August 2020 3:21 PM

Mangaung council Speaker to announce results of secret ballot to remove mayor

14 August 2020 2:58 PM

KZN police questioning 2 people in connection with uMthwalume murders

14 August 2020 2:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA