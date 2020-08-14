John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020
- Remain Silent by Susie Steiner
- Love by Roddy Doyle
- These Are Not Gentle People by Andrew Harding
Listen to John's full review below:
More from John Maytham's Book Reviews
