Supreme Court grants Fita leave to appeal failed tobacco ban challenge





The association approached the Supreme Court of Appeal after the North Gauteng High Court dismissed its court bid to have the tobacco ban overturned.

The SCA has now granted Fita leave to appeal.

At the same time, judgment has been reserved in a separate major court challenge of the ban on the sale of tobacco products.

British American Tobacco South Africa (BAT SA) and nine other co-applicants challenged the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court earlier this month.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has granted @fita_sa leave to appeal the decision by the full bench of the Gauteng Provincial Division in relation to our challenging of the cigarette sale ban during the lockdown period. pic.twitter.com/JRYl8jSyY6 — Sinenhlanhla Mnguni (@SinenMnguni) August 15, 2020