Supreme Court grants Fita leave to appeal failed tobacco ban challenge
The association approached the Supreme Court of Appeal after the North Gauteng High Court dismissed its court bid to have the tobacco ban overturned.
RELATED: High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned
The SCA has now granted Fita leave to appeal.
At the same time, judgment has been reserved in a separate major court challenge of the ban on the sale of tobacco products.
British American Tobacco South Africa (BAT SA) and nine other co-applicants challenged the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court earlier this month.
RELATED: Judgment reserved in tobacco case, lawyer says it's headed to the SCA either way
The Supreme Court of Appeal has granted @fita_sa leave to appeal the decision by the full bench of the Gauteng Provincial Division in relation to our challenging of the cigarette sale ban during the lockdown period. pic.twitter.com/JRYl8jSyY6— Sinenhlanhla Mnguni (@SinenMnguni) August 15, 2020
The PTA High Court dismissed its initial application and its appeal application. Before a full bench of judges, the court found the NCC is trying to save lives and therefore the ban on tobacco is warranted.— Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) August 15, 2020
But FITA will now be able to argue its case in the SCA #TobaccoBan
