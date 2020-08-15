Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Latest Local
'She clung to life' - CT paramedic recovers from Covid after 44 days in hospital An EMS paramedic from Khayelitsha has recovered from the coronavirus after 44 days in hospital, 23 days of which were spent in ICU... 15 August 2020 11:44 AM
National Park opens for cyclists and hikers to enjoy West Coast flower season The Postberg section of the West Coast National Park has reopened for the annual flower season until the end of September 2020. 15 August 2020 11:02 AM
Supreme Court grants Fita leave to appeal failed tobacco ban challenge The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) can now appeal the High Court decision to dismiss its challenge against gove... 15 August 2020 10:00 AM
Jobless graduates stage march: 'Government has no clear plan for us' A movement of jobless graduates staged a demonstration at Church Square in Pretoria on Friday demanding that the government tackle... 14 August 2020 3:36 PM
Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert Attorney and cannabis activist Ricky Stone says it may be premature to criticise the draft dagga bill in its current form as it wi... 14 August 2020 2:15 PM
We need to urgently send some state capture miscreants to prison - Bonang Mohale Prominent SA businessman Bonang Mohale says the government needs to restore public trust by bringing corrupt officials to book. 14 August 2020 1:02 PM
We don’t collect or sell personal data – Vumacam "We look for vehicles listed against the Saps database," says Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock. 14 August 2020 1:29 PM
2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse. 14 August 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers The Advertising Regulatory Board has declared the raunchy ad 'could cause offence' and may not be flighted when kids are watching. 14 August 2020 10:08 AM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
National Park opens for cyclists and hikers to enjoy West Coast flower season

15 August 2020
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SANParks
Flowers
West Coast National Park
accommodation
Postberg
wildflower bloom

The Postberg section of the West Coast National Park has reopened for the annual flower season until the end of September 2020.

On Friday, the park also opened its gates for hikers and cyclists, says West Coast National Park manager Patricia Bopape.

The Postberg section of the West Coast National Park is open from August to September.

The wildflower bloom in this section of the park is a major drawcard every year.

Bopape says 70% vehicle capacity still applies to all visitors entering the park.

West Coast National Park is now also open for overnight accommodation.

RELATED: Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks

From Tuesday we opened the Postberg section as well, which is where a lot of our flowers in the park are.

Patricia Bopape, Park Manager - West Coast National Park

Yesterday we opened for different activities like cycling, mountain biking, bird hikes, hiking trails and so forth.

Patricia Bopape, Park Manager - West Coast National Park

We've seen quite a lot of people coming in now because there are more activities to do.

Patricia Bopape, Park Manager - West Coast National Park

With the self-drives, we didn't have a lot of people coming to the park.

Patricia Bopape, Park Manager - West Coast National Park

Listen to Patricia Bopape chat to Zain Johnson:


nolusindiso-dayile-with-her-treatment-team-biggerjpg

'She clung to life' - CT paramedic recovers from Covid after 44 days in hospital

15 August 2020 11:44 AM

An EMS paramedic from Khayelitsha has recovered from the coronavirus after 44 days in hospital, 23 days of which were spent in ICU.

cigarette-ashtray-smoking-smokers-tobacco-ban-123rf

Supreme Court grants Fita leave to appeal failed tobacco ban challenge

15 August 2020 10:00 AM

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) can now appeal the High Court decision to dismiss its challenge against government's cigarette ban.

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

14 August 2020 5:27 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

graduates-graduation-degree-diploma-university-higher-education-tertiary-123rf

Jobless graduates stage march: 'Government has no clear plan for us'

14 August 2020 3:36 PM

A movement of jobless graduates staged a demonstration at Church Square in Pretoria on Friday demanding that the government tackles graduate unemployment.

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-cannabis-drugs-substances-zol-123rf

Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert

14 August 2020 2:15 PM

Attorney and cannabis activist Ricky Stone says it may be premature to criticise the draft dagga bill in its current form as it will likely be revised.

CCTV surveillance Big Brother camera 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

We don’t collect or sell personal data – Vumacam

14 August 2020 1:29 PM

"We look for vehicles listed against the Saps database," says Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock.

load-shedding-black-out-power-cut-outage-candles-woman-darkness-lights-out-123rf

2020 has been the worst year of load shedding to date, claims CSIR

14 August 2020 10:44 AM

Researchers say that the amount of load shedding in 2020 has already exceeded 2019, and the year could still get worse.

pudo-advert-video-screengrab-png

[WATCH] Courier service's 'piesang' and 'doos' advert ruffles feathers

14 August 2020 10:08 AM

The Advertising Regulatory Board has declared the raunchy ad 'could cause offence' and may not be flighted when kids are watching.

Golden Arrow bus torched on N2

Rioters torch 3 Golden Arrow buses trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on N2

14 August 2020 9:06 AM

"Our drivers are in shock. Our passengers are in shock," says Bronwen Dyke-Beyer. "It looks like it [was a coordinated attack]."

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

Ban on booze sales no longer necessary for Covid-19 mitigation - Prof Karim

14 August 2020 8:31 AM

Inter-provincial travel is no longer a risk and ban on alcohol sales no longer needed, say Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory chair.

