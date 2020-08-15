National Park opens for cyclists and hikers to enjoy West Coast flower season





On Friday, the park also opened its gates for hikers and cyclists, says West Coast National Park manager Patricia Bopape.

The Postberg section of the West Coast National Park is open from August to September.

The wildflower bloom in this section of the park is a major drawcard every year.

Bopape says 70% vehicle capacity still applies to all visitors entering the park.

West Coast National Park is now also open for overnight accommodation.

From Tuesday we opened the Postberg section as well, which is where a lot of our flowers in the park are. Patricia Bopape, Park Manager - West Coast National Park

Yesterday we opened for different activities like cycling, mountain biking, bird hikes, hiking trails and so forth. Patricia Bopape, Park Manager - West Coast National Park

We've seen quite a lot of people coming in now because there are more activities to do. Patricia Bopape, Park Manager - West Coast National Park

With the self-drives, we didn't have a lot of people coming to the park. Patricia Bopape, Park Manager - West Coast National Park

Listen to Patricia Bopape chat to Zain Johnson: