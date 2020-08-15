National Park opens for cyclists and hikers to enjoy West Coast flower season
On Friday, the park also opened its gates for hikers and cyclists, says West Coast National Park manager Patricia Bopape.
The Postberg section of the West Coast National Park is open from August to September.
The wildflower bloom in this section of the park is a major drawcard every year.
Bopape says 70% vehicle capacity still applies to all visitors entering the park.
West Coast National Park is now also open for overnight accommodation.
RELATED: Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks
From Tuesday we opened the Postberg section as well, which is where a lot of our flowers in the park are.Patricia Bopape, Park Manager - West Coast National Park
Yesterday we opened for different activities like cycling, mountain biking, bird hikes, hiking trails and so forth.Patricia Bopape, Park Manager - West Coast National Park
We've seen quite a lot of people coming in now because there are more activities to do.Patricia Bopape, Park Manager - West Coast National Park
With the self-drives, we didn't have a lot of people coming to the park.Patricia Bopape, Park Manager - West Coast National Park
Listen to Patricia Bopape chat to Zain Johnson:
