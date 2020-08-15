'She clung to life' - CT paramedic recovers from Covid after 44 days in hospital





43-year-old Nolusindiso Dayile was discharged from Tygerberg Hospital on Tuesday 11 August after more than six weeks.

Dayile was admitted into a Covid-19 ward at the hospital when she presented with shortness of breath and flu-like symptoms.

When her condition continued to deteriorate, she was admitted to the ICU for high flow oxygen therapy.

She was then intubated the next day when she still hadn't improved.

"She clung to life breathing through a tube attached to a ventilator for the next nine days before her condition stabilised and took a turn for the better and was then able to come off the machine", according to hospital staff.

Covid-19 survivor Nolusindiso Dayile with her treatment team at Tygerberg Hospital. Image: Western Cape Government.

Dr. Saadiq Moolla, one of the treating doctors, says getting patients off ventilators and out of Covid-19 ICU are important milestones in their treatment.

He says but the most rewarding moment when looking after patients like Mrs Dayile is always seeing [how] their faces light up with a broad smile when they find out that they're finally well enough to go home after such a long and difficult stay in hospital.

"Although the case load in the Western Cape has now come down, now is the time to all double down on social distancing measures [and strictly follow the five golden rules of good hygiene] to try to beat this virus", Dr. Moolla adds.