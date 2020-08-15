Dlamini-Zuma extends SA's national state of disaster until 15 September





In a government notice published on Saturday 15 August, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said there was a need to "continue augmenting the existing legislation."

The government first declared a national state of disaster in response to the Covid-19 pandemic back in March.

The declaration has been extended and is now valid until 15 September.

EXTENSION OF A NATIONAL STA... by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

An extension of the State of National Disaster could see a prolonged lockdown.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation about new lockdown regulations at 8pm tonight (Saturday 15 August).

