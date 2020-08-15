South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means
Ramaphosa announced that the entire counrty will move to lockdown alert level 2 from Tuesday 18 August.
Here are some of the changes applicable under level 2:
- All restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted
- The ban on tobacco products will be lifted
- Alcohol sales will be allowed with certain restrictions
- On-site consumption of alcohol will be allowed at restaurants and bars until 10 pm
- Liquor outlets will be allowed to sell alcohol from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 5 pm
- Family visits will be allowed
- Gyms fitness centres will be permitted to reopen
- All social gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people
The nightly curfew between 10pm and 4am remains in place.
RELATED: Dlamini-Zuma extends SA's national state of disaster until 15 September
President #Ramaphosa: Alert Level 2 in terms of our risk adjusted strategy in dealing with the pandemic means that there is a moderate Covid-19 spread of the virus with a relatively high health system readiness.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 15, 2020
As South Africa moves to lockdown Level 2 on August 18, prohibitions on the sale of alcohol & tobacco products will be lifted. Gyms & fitness centres will be permitted to reopen. Appropriate restrictions & safety precautions will apply to protect public health. #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/lWPDZeQ4cX— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 15, 2020
As South Africa enters Level 2 of the lockdown on August 18, hotels & other accommodation provides will be permitted to host leisure travellers under strict health & safety protocols. #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/j5fl4kHmkI— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 15, 2020
Under Level 2 of the nationwide lockdown, licensed restaurants will be allowed to serve alcohol. All establishments must observe the nightly curfew & maintain strict health & safety protocols to protect diners & staff. #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/eEuenoasyn— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 15, 2020
Under Level 2 of the nationwide lockdown, leisure travel between provinces will once again be permitted. Small social gatherings can also take place, with appropriate precautions & hygiene protocols to minimise coronavirus transmission. #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/e0S5sRK7El— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 15, 2020
More from Politics
Supreme Court grants Fita leave to appeal failed tobacco ban challenge
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) can now appeal the High Court decision to dismiss its challenge against government's cigarette ban.Read More
Jobless graduates stage march: 'Government has no clear plan for us'
A movement of jobless graduates staged a demonstration at Church Square in Pretoria on Friday demanding that the government tackles graduate unemployment.Read More
Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert
Attorney and cannabis activist Ricky Stone says it may be premature to criticise the draft dagga bill in its current form as it will likely be revised.Read More
We need to urgently send some state capture miscreants to prison - Bonang Mohale
Prominent SA businessman Bonang Mohale says the government needs to restore public trust by bringing corrupt officials to book.Read More
Ban on booze sales no longer necessary for Covid-19 mitigation - Prof Karim
Inter-provincial travel is no longer a risk and ban on alcohol sales no longer needed, say Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory chair.Read More
No official word on when Ramaphosa will address the nation
It's not yet confirmed when President Cyril Ramaphosa will next update South Africans on the ongoing lockdown.Read More
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'
Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).Read More
[WATCH] Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on province's Covid-19 response
Premier Alan Winde is streaming live on Facebook at a digital press conference.Read More
Western Cape secession 'a completely dumb idea that legally can never happen'
Constitutional law expert De Vos says Parliament has to amend the Constitution with two-thirds majority which will never happen.Read More
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More