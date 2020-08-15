South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means





Ramaphosa announced that the entire counrty will move to lockdown alert level 2 from Tuesday 18 August.

Here are some of the changes applicable under level 2:

All restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted

The ban on tobacco products will be lifted

Alcohol sales will be allowed with certain restrictions

On-site consumption of alcohol will be allowed at restaurants and bars until 10 pm

Liquor outlets will be allowed to sell alcohol from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 5 pm

Family visits will be allowed

Gyms fitness centres will be permitted to reopen

All social gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people

The nightly curfew between 10pm and 4am remains in place.

President #Ramaphosa: Alert Level 2 in terms of our risk adjusted strategy in dealing with the pandemic means that there is a moderate Covid-19 spread of the virus with a relatively high health system readiness. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 15, 2020

As South Africa moves to lockdown Level 2 on August 18, prohibitions on the sale of alcohol & tobacco products will be lifted. Gyms & fitness centres will be permitted to reopen. Appropriate restrictions & safety precautions will apply to protect public health. #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/lWPDZeQ4cX — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 15, 2020

As South Africa enters Level 2 of the lockdown on August 18, hotels & other accommodation provides will be permitted to host leisure travellers under strict health & safety protocols. #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/j5fl4kHmkI — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 15, 2020

Under Level 2 of the nationwide lockdown, licensed restaurants will be allowed to serve alcohol. All establishments must observe the nightly curfew & maintain strict health & safety protocols to protect diners & staff. #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/eEuenoasyn — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 15, 2020