'Shattered' restaurant industry needs to leverage move to level 2, says Rasa





Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to serve alcohol on-site until 10 pm. However, the nightly curfew also kicks in at 10 pm.

Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the industry is waiting on the government to clarify the level 2 regulations when it gazettes the amendments.

Alberts says that the government needs to work together with the restaurant industry and the entire hospitality sector in order to recover from the devastating economic damage caused by the previous lockdown regulations.

"It's got to be a cohesive relationship working forward", she tells CapeTalk's Zain Johnson.

The industry is shattered. We need to leverage this opportunity... we need to take this opportunity and reinvent the industry. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

Restaurants have suffered tremendously. It's time for us to emerge from this very deep economic trouble that we faced for many, many weeks. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

We need to open up the doors for restaurants in a safe way, with little pain for consumers. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

I'm hoping that when they put the protocols out, which we hope to receive sometime today, there will be limited restrictions and there's not going to be any major surprises that will affect the sector negatively. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

Listen to Wendy Alberts in conversation Zain Johnson: