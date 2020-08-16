Level 2 brings significant relief to liquor traders, says association





President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move to lockdown alert level 2 from Tuesday 18 August.

Under level 2, liquor outlets will be allowed to sell alcohol from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 5 pm.

The on-site consumption of alcohol will also be allowed at restaurants, taverns and bars until 10 pm.

The Liquor Traders Association of South Africa, which represents over 1,400 independently-owned liquor stores across the country, says the level 2 regulations will bring much-needed relief to the industry.

The association's Sean Robinson says liquor outlets have already established safety protocols from when alcohol sales were previously permitted in June.

However, he's warned consumers that some liquor brands may be limited or out of stock in the initial phases of reopening.

The association is very relieved... We've had it pretty rough. Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of SA

With ongoing expenses, we've suffered... It's a significant amount of relief amongst our members. Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of SA

We've learned how to cope with the significant demand with regards to the Covid-19 safety protocols... I'm quite confident that the industry is in a good position to safely serve customers. Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of SA

At the same time, local winemaker Bernhard Veller says the level 2 regulations will bring much-needed certainty to the wine industry.

Veller, the owner and cellar master of Nitida wine farm in the Durbanville Wine Valley, says the effects of the alcohol ban will be felt by the industry for months to come.

Listen to Sean Robinson on Weekend Breakfast:

Listen to Bernhard Veller on Weekend Breakfast: