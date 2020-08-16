Inter-provincial travel opens up new market for hospitality sector - hotel group





On Saturday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move to level 2 lockdown from Tuesday 18 August.

All restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted under level 2.

Hotels and other accommodation providers will be permitted to host leisure travellers from other provinces under strict health and safety protocols.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, the chief operating officer (COO) at the City Lodge Hotel Group, says these changes will help the hospitality sector recover from the devasting impact of the hard lockdown.

Sangweni-Siddo says the hotel sector has suffered just as much as the restaurant industry over the past few months.

The COO says the City Lodge Hotel Group has had to cut salaries by 50% while other hotels in the hospitality sector have had to retrench staff.

It's very good news. It opens up more market segments and many more opportunities for us to begin growing our business and getting off our knees. Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, COO - City Lodge Hotel Group

What the restaurant industry has faced, so too has the hotel sector. Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, COO - City Lodge Hotel Group

The City Lodge Hotel Group has created a package for working professionals who need a quiet place to work.

The hotel allows people who are working remotely to create their own office space at their facilities.

Sangweni-Siddo says the special offering is called #YourPrivateOffice.

Working from home not so fun anymore? Get some real work done away from distractions with Wi-Fi and meals in #YourPrivateOffice. Book the same great rooms you're used to at our hotels and boost your productivity - get productive, get this great deal! https://t.co/snRMgUu1QH pic.twitter.com/3fdfJz5Lpg — City Lodge Hotels (@CityLodgeHotels) August 11, 2020

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast: