Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 1 June. 16 August 2020 7:00 AM
Priest who was allegedly raped by clergyman says Anglican Church not being fair Reverend June Dolley-Major says the Anglican Church has not been impartial in its attempts to investigate the priest who allegedly... 15 August 2020 12:31 PM
'She clung to life' - CT paramedic recovers from Covid after 44 days in hospital An EMS paramedic from Khayelitsha has recovered from the coronavirus after 44 days in hospital, 23 days of which were spent in ICU... 15 August 2020 11:44 AM
View all Local
No backing down: Fita to move ahead with tobacco ban court challenge The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) will persist with its legal action despite the government's decision to lift... 16 August 2020 10:35 AM
South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is ready to move to the next stage of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 15 August 2020 8:34 PM
Supreme Court grants Fita leave to appeal failed tobacco ban challenge The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) can now appeal the High Court decision to dismiss its challenge against gove... 15 August 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Inter-provincial travel opens up new market for hospitality sector - hotel group The City Lodge Hotel Group says the easing of travel regulations under level 2 will help save the hotel sector which has been brou... 16 August 2020 12:55 PM
Level 2 brings significant relief to liquor traders, says association The Liquor Traders Association of South Africa says it's ready to safely serve customers when alcohol sales reopen on Tuesday. 16 August 2020 11:50 AM
'Shattered' restaurant industry needs to leverage move to level 2, says Rasa The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) says it's time for the decimated sector to rebuild following the level 2 announc... 16 August 2020 9:30 AM
View all Business
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 August 2020 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital

16 August 2020 1:14 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Donald Trump
US president
Robert Trump

US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness.

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," Trump wrote in a White House statement.

"He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace", the statement continues.

According to US media reports, Robert Trump was seriously ill. However, details surrounding his illness remain sketchy.

It's understood that President Trump had visited his brother in the hospital in New York the day before his death.


16 August 2020 1:14 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Donald Trump
US president
Robert Trump

More from World

cat-black-pet-animal-123rf

'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam

14 August 2020 4:57 PM

Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris 123rfpolitics 123rf

'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America'

12 August 2020 1:05 PM

US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oil-spill-generic-image-water-beach-coast-ocean-salvage-teams-123rf

Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship

11 August 2020 11:45 AM

It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocean could lead to an ecological catastrophe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

temperature-fever-Covid19-symptom-thermometer-medicine-virus-flu-infection-123rf

Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims

8 August 2020 12:20 PM

UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of symptoms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

olympic-champ-ledecky-gotmilkchallenge-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head

7 August 2020 10:34 AM

American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oranges-1117628-1920jpg

Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports

6 August 2020 8:38 PM

Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa

6 August 2020 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?

6 August 2020 3:42 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beirut-blast-video-screengrab-twitterpng

Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims

6 August 2020 1:36 PM

Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut .

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

samsungjpg

In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!

6 August 2020 12:32 PM

Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Shattered' restaurant industry needs to leverage move to level 2, says Rasa

Business

South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means

Politics

Dlamini-Zuma extends SA's national state of disaster until 15 September

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe government blasts 'evil-minded' archbishop

16 August 2020 3:50 PM

FYI: Freezing temperatures expected across SA, with snow in Western Cape

16 August 2020 3:35 PM

SA gyms will need to submit COVID-19 plans before reopening

16 August 2020 2:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA