Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital





"It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," Trump wrote in a White House statement.

"He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace", the statement continues.

According to US media reports, Robert Trump was seriously ill. However, details surrounding his illness remain sketchy.

It's understood that President Trump had visited his brother in the hospital in New York the day before his death.