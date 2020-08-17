Premier Winde: Get jobs back up and running #Level2lockdown
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde talks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of moving to level two lockdown restrictions as announced by the President at the weekend.
RELATED: South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means
He says the discussions happened on Saturday at the President's Coordinating Council.
Winde says he is happy with the outcome although feels the curfew could be done away with or at least have the time pushed back later. He also feels international travel should be reconsidered.
But I think what we've got to do now is take what we've got to take what we've got and use it to the maximum, show them we can get our jobs back up and running, our tourism back up and running.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
We have to do it safely and responsibly and ensure we do not spread the virus, he adds.
I will continue to watch it very closely. We've still got wall-to-wall hotspot management across the province and we will check where those infections are coming from so that we can zap them and put those fires out where they occur - and then learn.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
He says especially with alcohol back in the mix, businesses need to be responsible.
You as a business do not want to become the spreader of the virus because once people know that, it doesn't do your brand very much good.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
He encourages businesses to continue elevating and innovating which began during lockdown as businesses pivoted to survive.
We've got to keep doing those things which then become part of who we are.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Let's put the energy we used to slowing the virus into safely growing the economy and jobs while averting the pandemic.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Winde says withing the Western Cape there have been huge job losses - 104,000 in the tourism industry, 41,000 in the construction industry, and approximately 38,000 in the informal sector
We are coming up with new ways of working. Lets not slip back into our old habits.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Listen to the interview below:
