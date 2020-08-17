Premier Winde: Get jobs back up and running #Level2lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
EmpowerHERd
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tammy Lomberg
Danielle Crowie
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Impact of deeds office closures on property industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jedd Grimbeek
Today at 12:05
The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) says it's time for the decimated sector to rebuild following the level 2 announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 12:15
Sun International on the lifted interprovincial travel restrictions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graham Wood - Managing Director at Tsogo Sun
Today at 12:19
deputy pp
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:21
preventing second wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 12:24
BATSA update
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelo Nico - CEO at Philip Morris International – South Africa
Marcelo Nico
Today at 12:37
Proteas transformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Today at 12:45
State of disaster explained
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional Law Expert
Today at 12:52
Expect snow & freezing temps in the WC - Snow Report SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Le Sueur
Today at 13:45
Kitchen Queen by Lucia Mthiyane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lucia Mthiyane
Today at 18:08
Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 18:12
Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
nealle hill
Today at 19:08
Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent
Today at 19:33
SPYPE: Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
No Items to show
Latest Local
Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open' Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open libraries 17 August 2020 10:00 AM
Premier Winde: Get jobs back up and running #Level2lockdown Alan Winde says the Western Cape still has hotspot management across the province which is being closely monitored for outbreaks. 17 August 2020 7:31 AM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 1 June. 16 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all Local
No backing down: Fita to move ahead with tobacco ban court challenge The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) will persist with its legal action despite the government's decision to lift... 16 August 2020 10:35 AM
South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is ready to move to the next stage of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 15 August 2020 8:34 PM
Supreme Court grants Fita leave to appeal failed tobacco ban challenge The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) can now appeal the High Court decision to dismiss its challenge against gove... 15 August 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Inter-provincial travel opens up new market for hospitality sector - hotel group The City Lodge Hotel Group says the easing of travel regulations under level 2 will help save the hotel sector which has been brou... 16 August 2020 12:55 PM
Level 2 brings significant relief to liquor traders, says association The Liquor Traders Association of South Africa says it's ready to safely serve customers when alcohol sales reopen on Tuesday. 16 August 2020 11:50 AM
'Shattered' restaurant industry needs to leverage move to level 2, says Rasa The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) says it's time for the decimated sector to rebuild following the level 2 announc... 16 August 2020 9:30 AM
View all Business
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 August 2020 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
Politics

Premier Winde: Get jobs back up and running #Level2lockdown

17 August 2020 7:31 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
alert level 2
Lockdown Alert level 2

Alan Winde says the Western Cape still has hotspot management across the province which is being closely monitored for outbreaks.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde talks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of moving to level two lockdown restrictions as announced by the President at the weekend.

RELATED: South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means

He says the discussions happened on Saturday at the President's Coordinating Council.

Winde says he is happy with the outcome although feels the curfew could be done away with or at least have the time pushed back later. He also feels international travel should be reconsidered.

But I think what we've got to do now is take what we've got to take what we've got and use it to the maximum, show them we can get our jobs back up and running, our tourism back up and running.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

We have to do it safely and responsibly and ensure we do not spread the virus, he adds.

I will continue to watch it very closely. We've still got wall-to-wall hotspot management across the province and we will check where those infections are coming from so that we can zap them and put those fires out where they occur - and then learn.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

He says especially with alcohol back in the mix, businesses need to be responsible.

You as a business do not want to become the spreader of the virus because once people know that, it doesn't do your brand very much good.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

He encourages businesses to continue elevating and innovating which began during lockdown as businesses pivoted to survive.

We've got to keep doing those things which then become part of who we are.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Let's put the energy we used to slowing the virus into safely growing the economy and jobs while averting the pandemic.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Winde says withing the Western Cape there have been huge job losses - 104,000 in the tourism industry, 41,000 in the construction industry, and approximately 38,000 in the informal sector

We are coming up with new ways of working. Lets not slip back into our old habits.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Listen to the interview below:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
