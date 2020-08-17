[WATCH] Cape Town moulana apologises for 'degrading' video about women





Dr Saths Cooper, president of the Pan-African Psychology Union, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the tone of a viral video made by Cape Islamic cleric, Moulana Dawood Sampson about taking a second wife, as we hit the midway point in Women's Month.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has slammed the video and its contents and has to apologise which he has done by posting a second video online.

However, Islamic marital law allows Muslim men to be married to multiple women. It was the tone of Sampson's video that the MJC found offensive.

The first time I saw it I thought it was a comic taking the mickey out of clerics and then realised it was quite serious. Dr Saths Cooper, President - Pan-African Psychology Union

It says something about the male psyche if that kind of utterance can prevail and I dare say quite a few men were titillated by it. Dr Saths Cooper, President - Pan-African Psychology Union

I think this man himself has a serious problem. Dr Saths Cooper, President - Pan-African Psychology Union

In the video, Sampson talks about his upcoming marriage to a second wife and can be heard saying "If there's men who've still got it go and propose and get yourself a lovebird. Like a cock has two or three hens, come in man we are cocks my brus."

He acknowledges that Sampson did withdraw the comment later.

But just the sheer way in which he went about it says a lot about himself and says a lot about how we see our relationships with women. It is a glaring attack on our manhood. Dr Saths Cooper, President - Pan-African Psychology Union

He says it is a degrading approach in any religion and needs to be dealt with seriously.

It also says our sexualisation is very warped and needs to be attended to...If our socialisation does not change drastically and very quickly we will continue talking about this next year and the year after. Dr Saths Cooper, President - Pan-African Psychology Union

Watch the original video, the MJC statement and Sampson's apology below: