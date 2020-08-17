Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist





Experts have warned that masks with breathing valves are the least effective at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S. has advised that the one-way valves on the mask don't stop the person wearing the mask from transmitting Covid-19 to others.

The exhalation valves or vents are designed to let air escape from the mask when the users exhale.

But it's precisely this function that also allows the virus to spread, says Dr. Boffa.

These masks expel respiratory droplets from the wearer into the air and this defeats the purpose of mask-wearing, she explains.

The second you open a vent up, you're allowing everything that we're trying to keep inside to escape. Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal

It might feel good for you, but you might as well not be wearing a mask. Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal

When you breathe in you're [seemingly] protected... and when you breathe out, the valve opens allowing you to expel whatever is in you. Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal

You're defeating the purpose of wearing a mask for Covid-19, which is to prevent the virus from getting outside of the mask. Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal

Listen to the discussion for more: