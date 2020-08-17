Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, about the PPE donations they desperately need to safely open libraries and welcome eager readers back.
They are relying on the public because they are not regarded as an essential service and so do not qualify for government distributed PPE.
The communities have been asking us to open the libraries...they are really desperate to get into the libraries.Ronel Viljoen, Chairperson - City's Community Services and Health
With all the PPE that we are providing for our frontline staff at the clinics, we don't have the budget to get more PPE for our libraries.Ronel Viljoen, Chairperson - City's Community Services and Health
She says any donations from friends of the libraries, members of the community including things like thermometres, paper towels, bleach, disinfectant, masks and face shields.
Contact the WhatsApp line on 082 766 2888 if you wish to donate.
Listen to the interview below:
