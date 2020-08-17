[WATCH] 'Shark whisperer' removes 100s of fishing hooks from creatures' mouths
The Dodo posted an amazing video telling the story of Italian-born Christino Zenato a scuba instructor in the Bahamas.
Her first patient she named 'Foggy Eye' after one day deciding to put her hand in her mouth and remove the metal hook lodged in the shark's teeth.
After that day grateful Foggy Eye would return and bump up against her side to say hello.
Over the years sharks she does not now come to her under the water for help.
Watch how she lulls them into a calm state to do her incredible work removing fishing hooks below:
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
