Two more buses torched on Monday bringing total to 8 busses at over R19 million





In Cape Town, protestors set three Golden Arrow buses on fire on the N2 at the R300 on Friday.

Golden Arrow says two more were set alight on Monday morning bringing the total number of buses destroyed recently to eight, at a cost of R2.4 million per bus.

Zain Johnson talks to the spokesperson at Golden Arrow Bus Services, Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer.

It brings the total to eight as we lost two busses this morning, so a terrible morning for us and our passengers. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

While the company does have insurance, it has to cover a considerable portion of the R2.4 million per bus themselves.

The saddest part is that this inevitably gets passed on to our passengers. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

Every incident is reported to the South African Police Services, she says.

We work very closely with SAPS, but the arrest and conviction rate is very low. I think people know they are going to get away with it so they just do it. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

Golden Arrow is currently finalising details with SAPS regarding offering a reward for any information.

She says the danger to drivers and passengers cannot be allowed to continue.

Golden Arrow does have monitors across the province.

But this morning everything was quiet and then suddenly people surrounded the busses. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

It is a very difficult balancing act for the company, she says.

Having to hear and see our drivers in absolute shock - they have to be treated in hospital for shock. They are absolutely terrified. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

She says public transport is vital and the busses need to be able to operate safely and continuously.

Who is behind the attacks?

No one ever gets arrested so we have no idea what the motivations are. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

She says they need increased visible policing.

On Friday our busses got trapped. They couldn't move so they were sitting ducks. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

