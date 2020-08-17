Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief South Africans on details of level 2 lockdown

17 August 2020 12:10 PM
by Qama Qukula
Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) will provide details of the level 2 regulations during a briefing at 2pm.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will lead the briefing this afternoon.

South Africa will move to level 2 lockdown from midnight, which will see a number of lockdown regulations eased.

RELATED: South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means

Watch it live here when it starts at 2PM:


