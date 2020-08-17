Virgin Active may remain closed this week while other boutique gyms get going
Virgin Active says its waiting for the government to publish the official industry guidelines before reopening.
"We are ready to re-open our clubs as soon as we receive the green light from the government. We have been informed that each fitness operator will need to submit its Covid-19 plans to the government for approval before they can open. This process is expected to take a week to complete, but we will keep you updated", the health group says on its website.
In a post published on social media, Planet Fitness says, "We finally have the go-ahead to re-open and our teams can’t wait to welcome you back into your favourite club. More details on our re-opening will be communicated to you soon. Watch this space for more info."
RELATED: South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means
Meanwhile, other boutique gyms and fitness centres in Cape Town are ready to get going under level 2 from Tuesday 18 August.
Fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen says Sweat 1000 will open its doors on Tuesday, along with The Storm Centre in Bree Street.
F45 Training in Woodstock will open on Wednesday 19 August and the Waterfront Fitness Centre is opening on Monday 31 August.
RELATED: 12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again
Virgin Active have said they're not ready to open just yet. All the members have gotten an email.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast
I think they are just waiting for final confirmation from the government for protocols regarding opening.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast
Virgin Active has been fighting for all the gyms to open, even boutique gyms, not just tehmselves.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast
Van der Westhuizen suggests that all gym-goers bring their own sweat towels and sanitisers to their workout sessions.
Listen to the discussion for more:
