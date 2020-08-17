[PHOTO] Shipwreck washed up on Sea Point beach being investigated

Today at 17:05 The latest Covid-19 regulations broken down Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mike Law - Senior Research Associate and head of business development at the Paternoster Group

125 125

Today at 17:20 What to know about expired beer... Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Russell Hunt - Trade Brewer for SAB

125 125

Today at 17:46 The power and importance of representation in storytelling Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lebohang 'Novaherself' Masango - Poet, Writer, Feminist at ...

125 125

Today at 18:08 Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol

125 125

Today at 18:12 Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:39 Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA

nealle hill

125 125

Today at 18:49 Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket

125 125

Today at 19:08 Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us' The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent

125 125