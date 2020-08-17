Brrr! Snowfall and heavy rain expected across Western Cape
Cape Town residents are in for some freezing temperatures and snowfall this week.
Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-teens during the day, with below zero temperatures in the evening from Tuesday until Thursday.
The South African Weather Service says there will be very cold weather and disruptive snowfall over the high-lying areas of the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, and Garden Route Districts overnight on Monday.
Heavy rainfall is also expected to lead to localised flooding across the province.
According to Snow Report SA's Richard Le Sueur, the low-level snowfall will mainly affect motorists driving along mountain passes across the Cape.
Le Sueur says there's already been a significant amount of snowfall in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and Lesotho over the past few days.
More snow watchers are expected to brave the cold as provincial boundaries reopen under level 2 on Tuesday.
We've had snow for the last few days. Quite a bit of snow has fallen right across the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Lesotho.Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA
We're expecting a bit more snow from later on this afternoon... It's been a pretty amazing winter for snow already.Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA
The SA Weather Service has warned of disruptive snowfall in some parts of the country.... it'll be low enough that it will be on roads.Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA
At the same time, the Western Cape Disaster Management Centres and emergency responders are on standby for the severe weather forecasted for this coming week.
Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell is urging the public to stay indoors and off the roads over this period.
"We want to make the public aware of the latest weather warnings and in particular, highlight the risks of being outdoors during these weather conditions", the MEC says in a statement.
Avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. In rural areas relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground.Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning - Western Cape Gov
Members of the public are urged to contact the relevant disaster management entities as quickly as possible should an emergency occur.
You can dial 112 for any emergency or alternatively call one of these emergency numbers:
In case of emergency other relevant numbers to call are:
- Cape Winelands Municipality: 021 886 9244 / 021 8874446
- Eden District: 044 805 5071
- Central Karoo: 023 449 8000
- West Coast: 022 433 8700
- Overberg: 028 425 1690
- City of Cape Town: 107 landline or 080 911 4357
Listen to the brief update on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Local
Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA
Philip Morris International, the second-largest tobacco company in SA, says it's working day and night to distribute its best-selling cigarette brands ahead of Level 2.Read More
Max of 10 people during home visits and no more than 50 at weddings, says NDZ
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has elaborated on the Level 2 regulations.Read More
[PHOTO] Shipwreck washed up on Sea Point beach being investigated
Locals took to social media posting a photo of a piece of a shipwreck that has washed up on the Milton Pool Beach in Sea Point.Read More
Two more buses torched on Monday bringing total to 8 busses at over R19 million
Golden Arrow is going to offer reward for information leading to bus torching arrests spokesperson Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief South Africans on details of level 2 lockdown
Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) will provide details of the level 2 regulations during a briefing at 2pm.Read More
Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist
Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus.Read More
Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open'
Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open librariesRead More
Premier Winde: Get jobs back up and running #Level2lockdown
Alan Winde says the Western Cape still has hotspot management across the province which is being closely monitored for outbreaks.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 1 June.Read More
Priest who was allegedly raped by clergyman says Anglican Church not being fair
Reverend June Dolley-Major says the Anglican Church has not been impartial in its attempts to investigate the priest who allegedly raped her.Read More