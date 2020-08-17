Brrr! Snowfall and heavy rain expected across Western Cape





Cape Town residents are in for some freezing temperatures and snowfall this week.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-teens during the day, with below zero temperatures in the evening from Tuesday until Thursday.

The South African Weather Service says there will be very cold weather and disruptive snowfall over the high-lying areas of the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, and Garden Route Districts overnight on Monday.

Heavy rainfall is also expected to lead to localised flooding across the province.

According to Snow Report SA's Richard Le Sueur, the low-level snowfall will mainly affect motorists driving along mountain passes across the Cape.

Le Sueur says there's already been a significant amount of snowfall in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and Lesotho over the past few days.

More snow watchers are expected to brave the cold as provincial boundaries reopen under level 2 on Tuesday.

We've had snow for the last few days. Quite a bit of snow has fallen right across the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Lesotho. Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA

We're expecting a bit more snow from later on this afternoon... It's been a pretty amazing winter for snow already. Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA

The SA Weather Service has warned of disruptive snowfall in some parts of the country.... it'll be low enough that it will be on roads. Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA

At the same time, the Western Cape Disaster Management Centres and emergency responders are on standby for the severe weather forecasted for this coming week.

Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell is urging the public to stay indoors and off the roads over this period.

"We want to make the public aware of the latest weather warnings and in particular, highlight the risks of being outdoors during these weather conditions", the MEC says in a statement.

Avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. In rural areas relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground. Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning - Western Cape Gov

Members of the public are urged to contact the relevant disaster management entities as quickly as possible should an emergency occur.

You can dial 112 for any emergency or alternatively call one of these emergency numbers:

In case of emergency other relevant numbers to call are:

Cape Winelands Municipality: 021 886 9244 / 021 8874446

Eden District: 044 805 5071

Central Karoo: 023 449 8000

West Coast: 022 433 8700

Overberg: 028 425 1690

City of Cape Town: 107 landline or 080 911 4357

