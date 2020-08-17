Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19
In the days and hours leading up to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Saturday evening that South Africa would be moving to lockdown alert level 2, there seemed to be much speculation, panic, and even hysteria on social media about what was going to happen.
The state of disaster was set to expire on Saturday so prior to his address, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) released a statement that the state of disaster would be extended to 15 September.
Lester Kiewit talks to Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law at North West University about how decisions in Cogta work.
When people hear the state of disaster is going to be extended they think we are going back to lockdown, and once you understand the legislative framework, it becomes a bit easier to manage your expectations.Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University
She explains in layperson's terms.
When Covid hit the world, countries had different routes to follow in managing it.Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University
In Germany, for example, they used public health legislation, or declare a state of emergency has was done in many other European countries.
In South Africa, we chose the Disaster Management Act instead of a state of emergency.Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University
The Disaster Management Act falls under the Department of Cooperative Governance and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is the minister of that department.
She is the minister responsible for the act and all the regulations promulgated in terms of that act. When you understand that, you understand this is not a power-play between President Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma. It is the minister's job.Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University
Why did we need to use the Disaster Management Act to implement lockdown regulations, asks Lester?
In terms of Section 27 of that act, when a state of disaster is declared you can make regulations to manage the disaster.Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University
All the 5 alert levels created rely on the regulations made in terms of Section 27 of the Disaster Management Act.
As soon as there is no state of disaster, all these regulations that we've known for the past five months will disappear...and there will be absolutely nothing in place to regulate Covid.Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University
South Africa will therefore likely be in the State of Disaster for quite a long time still and there may be some movement between the levels, she says.
One must think of the State of Disaster as the thing that enables the government to manage Covid, and not necessarily meaning level 5 lockdown.Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open'
Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open librariesRead More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 1 June.Read More
Ban on booze sales no longer necessary for Covid-19 mitigation - Prof Karim
Inter-provincial travel is no longer a risk and ban on alcohol sales no longer needed, say Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory chair.Read More
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years
The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism).Read More
South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB
Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.Read More
Exams start on 5 November – here’s the rather complicated schedule
"Exams officially start with English," says Elijah Mhlanga (Dept of Basic Education). "1.1m people are writing - a mammoth task!"Read More
SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'
Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods.Read More
It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry
Funeral prices are skyrocketing. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manesh Govender (National Funeral Directors Association).Read More
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?
"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"Read More
SA journalist describes long-haul Covid-19 symptoms after nearly two months
Journalist and author Haji Mohamed Dawjee describes ongoing pain, fatigue, fogginess, lack of concentration and forgetfulness.Read More