Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
The latest Covid-19 regulations broken down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Law - Senior Research Associate and head of business development at the Paternoster Group
Today at 17:20
What to know about expired beer...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Russell Hunt - Trade Brewer for SAB
Today at 17:46
The power and importance of representation in storytelling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lebohang 'Novaherself' Masango - Poet, Writer, Feminist at ...
Today at 18:08
Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 18:12
Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
nealle hill
Today at 18:49
Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 19:08
Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent
Today at 19:33
SPYPE: Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA Philip Morris International, the second-largest tobacco company in SA, says it's working day and night to distribute its best-sell... 17 August 2020 4:02 PM
Max of 10 people during home visits and no more than 50 at weddings, says NDZ Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has elaborated on the Level 2 regulatio... 17 August 2020 3:18 PM
Brrr! Snowfall and heavy rain expected across Western Cape Snow is set to fall overnight on Monday in Cape Town as a cold front hits the Western Cape. Officials have warned residents to sta... 17 August 2020 2:23 PM
View all Local
Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19 Prof Elmien du Plessis at North West University says understanding how the legislature framwork works helps ease public concerns. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief South Africans on details of level 2 lockdown Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) will provide details of the level 2 regulations during a bri... 17 August 2020 12:10 PM
Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open' Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open libraries 17 August 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Virgin Active may remain closed this week while other boutique gyms get going South Africa’s largest health group Virgin Active says it will delay the reopening of its fitness clubs this week. 17 August 2020 12:49 PM
Inter-provincial travel opens up new market for hospitality sector - hotel group The City Lodge Hotel Group says the easing of travel regulations under level 2 will help save the hotel sector which has been brou... 16 August 2020 12:55 PM
Level 2 brings significant relief to liquor traders, says association The Liquor Traders Association of South Africa says it's ready to safely serve customers when alcohol sales reopen on Tuesday. 16 August 2020 11:50 AM
View all Business
Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus. 17 August 2020 11:28 AM
[WATCH] 'Shark whisperer' removes 100s of fishing hooks from creatures' mouths Christino Zenato a scuba instructor in the Bahamas, helps her 'dental patients' by pulling out metal hooks stuck in their mouths. 17 August 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19

17 August 2020 1:53 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
cOGTA
COVID-19
state of disaster

Prof Elmien du Plessis at North West University says understanding how the legislature framwork works helps ease public concerns.

In the days and hours leading up to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Saturday evening that South Africa would be moving to lockdown alert level 2, there seemed to be much speculation, panic, and even hysteria on social media about what was going to happen.

The state of disaster was set to expire on Saturday so prior to his address, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) released a statement that the state of disaster would be extended to 15 September.

Lester Kiewit talks to Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law at North West University about how decisions in Cogta work.

When people hear the state of disaster is going to be extended they think we are going back to lockdown, and once you understand the legislative framework, it becomes a bit easier to manage your expectations.

Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

She explains in layperson's terms.

When Covid hit the world, countries had different routes to follow in managing it.

Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

In Germany, for example, they used public health legislation, or declare a state of emergency has was done in many other European countries.

In South Africa, we chose the Disaster Management Act instead of a state of emergency.

Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

The Disaster Management Act falls under the Department of Cooperative Governance and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is the minister of that department.

She is the minister responsible for the act and all the regulations promulgated in terms of that act. When you understand that, you understand this is not a power-play between President Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma. It is the minister's job.

Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

Why did we need to use the Disaster Management Act to implement lockdown regulations, asks Lester?

In terms of Section 27 of that act, when a state of disaster is declared you can make regulations to manage the disaster.

Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

All the 5 alert levels created rely on the regulations made in terms of Section 27 of the Disaster Management Act.

As soon as there is no state of disaster, all these regulations that we've known for the past five months will disappear...and there will be absolutely nothing in place to regulate Covid.

Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

South Africa will therefore likely be in the State of Disaster for quite a long time still and there may be some movement between the levels, she says.

One must think of the State of Disaster as the thing that enables the government to manage Covid, and not necessarily meaning level 5 lockdown.

Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

Listen to the interview below:


17 August 2020 1:53 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
cOGTA
COVID-19
state of disaster

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Little boy reading in library books 123rf

Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open'

17 August 2020 10:00 AM

Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open libraries

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

16 August 2020 7:00 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

Ban on booze sales no longer necessary for Covid-19 mitigation - Prof Karim

14 August 2020 8:31 AM

Inter-provincial travel is no longer a risk and ban on alcohol sales no longer needed, say Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory chair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vacation holiday cancelled tourism covid-19 lockdown 123rf 123rfbusiness

Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years

13 August 2020 3:05 PM

The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB

13 August 2020 11:35 AM

Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

Exams start on 5 November – here’s the rather complicated schedule

13 August 2020 9:03 AM

"Exams officially start with English," says Elijah Mhlanga (Dept of Basic Education). "1.1m people are writing - a mammoth task!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'

12 August 2020 12:09 PM

Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coffin coronavirus covid-19 death deaths 123rf

It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry

12 August 2020 10:49 AM

Funeral prices are skyrocketing. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manesh Govender (National Funeral Directors Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi Cyril Rramaphosa

Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?

11 August 2020 12:51 PM

"Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

haji-mohamed-dawjee-picture-suppliedjpg

SA journalist describes long-haul Covid-19 symptoms after nearly two months

11 August 2020 10:57 AM

Journalist and author Haji Mohamed Dawjee describes ongoing pain, fatigue, fogginess, lack of concentration and forgetfulness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA

Business Local

[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief South Africans on details of level 2 lockdown

Politics Local

[WATCH] Cape Town moulana apologises for 'degrading' video about women

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Mthethwa briefs media on COVID-19 Relief Fund application process

17 August 2020 4:02 PM

Bleak tourism figures show sector facing steep climb back to pre-lockdown levels

17 August 2020 3:54 PM

Maile: Illegal land occupation will soon be a thing of the past

17 August 2020 3:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA