Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19





In the days and hours leading up to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Saturday evening that South Africa would be moving to lockdown alert level 2, there seemed to be much speculation, panic, and even hysteria on social media about what was going to happen.

The state of disaster was set to expire on Saturday so prior to his address, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) released a statement that the state of disaster would be extended to 15 September.

Lester Kiewit talks to Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law at North West University about how decisions in Cogta work.

When people hear the state of disaster is going to be extended they think we are going back to lockdown, and once you understand the legislative framework, it becomes a bit easier to manage your expectations. Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

She explains in layperson's terms.

When Covid hit the world, countries had different routes to follow in managing it. Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

In Germany, for example, they used public health legislation, or declare a state of emergency has was done in many other European countries.

In South Africa, we chose the Disaster Management Act instead of a state of emergency. Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

The Disaster Management Act falls under the Department of Cooperative Governance and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is the minister of that department.

She is the minister responsible for the act and all the regulations promulgated in terms of that act. When you understand that, you understand this is not a power-play between President Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma. It is the minister's job. Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

Why did we need to use the Disaster Management Act to implement lockdown regulations, asks Lester?

In terms of Section 27 of that act, when a state of disaster is declared you can make regulations to manage the disaster. Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

All the 5 alert levels created rely on the regulations made in terms of Section 27 of the Disaster Management Act.

As soon as there is no state of disaster, all these regulations that we've known for the past five months will disappear...and there will be absolutely nothing in place to regulate Covid. Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

South Africa will therefore likely be in the State of Disaster for quite a long time still and there may be some movement between the levels, she says.

One must think of the State of Disaster as the thing that enables the government to manage Covid, and not necessarily meaning level 5 lockdown. Prof Elmien du Plessis, Associate Professor of Law - North West University

Listen to the interview below: