Latest Local
Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA Philip Morris International, the second-largest tobacco company in SA, says it's working day and night to distribute its best-sell... 17 August 2020 4:02 PM
Max of 10 people during home visits and no more than 50 at weddings, says NDZ Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has elaborated on the Level 2 regulatio... 17 August 2020 3:18 PM
Brrr! Snowfall and heavy rain expected across Western Cape Snow is set to fall overnight on Monday in Cape Town as a cold front hits the Western Cape. Officials have warned residents to sta... 17 August 2020 2:23 PM
View all Local
Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19 Prof Elmien du Plessis at North West University says understanding how the legislature framwork works helps ease public concerns. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief South Africans on details of level 2 lockdown Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) will provide details of the level 2 regulations during a bri... 17 August 2020 12:10 PM
Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open' Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open libraries 17 August 2020 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Virgin Active may remain closed this week while other boutique gyms get going South Africa’s largest health group Virgin Active says it will delay the reopening of its fitness clubs this week. 17 August 2020 12:49 PM
Inter-provincial travel opens up new market for hospitality sector - hotel group The City Lodge Hotel Group says the easing of travel regulations under level 2 will help save the hotel sector which has been brou... 16 August 2020 12:55 PM
Level 2 brings significant relief to liquor traders, says association The Liquor Traders Association of South Africa says it's ready to safely serve customers when alcohol sales reopen on Tuesday. 16 August 2020 11:50 AM
View all Business
Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus. 17 August 2020 11:28 AM
[WATCH] 'Shark whisperer' removes 100s of fishing hooks from creatures' mouths Christino Zenato a scuba instructor in the Bahamas, helps her 'dental patients' by pulling out metal hooks stuck in their mouths. 17 August 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Max of 10 people during home visits and no more than 50 at weddings, says NDZ

17 August 2020 3:18 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
level 2
level 2 lockdown
level 2 regulations

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has elaborated on the Level 2 regulations.

Dlamini-Zuma led a media briefing on Monday afternoon ahead of the move to Level 2 lockdown on Tuesday 18 August.

She has gazetted the new regulations for lockdown Level 2 and says all activities should be done subject to strict safety protocols.

RELATED: South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means

Dlamini-Zuma says the relevant Cabinet ministers will also issue directives for specific regulations affecting various government departments.

Here are some of the new rules that will be applicable under level 2:

  • Curfew: The nightly curfew runs from 10 pm until 4 am, unless you have a permit to perform an essential service or if there is a medical or security emergency.
  • Home visits: A social visit at a place of residence is subject to a limitation of 10 visitors or less.
  • Gatherings: Funerals, weddings, conferences, gyms and churches are all limited to 50 people.
  • Night vigils: Night vigils are still not allowed.
  • Entertainment: Cinemas and theatres are limited to 50 people, while patrons at casinos are restricted to no more than 50% percent of the available floor space.
  • Sporting activities: No spectators will be allowed to attend sporting events.
  • Outdoors: Beaches and public parks to officially reopen.
  • Field hospitals: The building of temporary hospitals has been put on hold.
  • Cigarettes: There are no restrictions on the sale of tobacco products. "Cigarettes are now allowed, but don't share them", Dlamini-Zuma says.
  • On-site drinking: No nightclubs are allowed to reopen. Bars, taverns, shebeens, and restaurants can sell alcohol on-site, subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less.
  • Alcohol sales: Liquor outlets can sell booze for off-site consumption from 9 am to 5pm from Mondays to Thursdays
  • Initiation practices: Male and female initiation practices remain prohibited.
  • Controlled visits: All visits to prisons, police holding cells, military detention facilities, hospitals and retirement homes remain prohibited " except to the extent and in the manner directed by the relevant Cabinet member".

