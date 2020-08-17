Max of 10 people during home visits and no more than 50 at weddings, says NDZ
Dlamini-Zuma led a media briefing on Monday afternoon ahead of the move to Level 2 lockdown on Tuesday 18 August.
She has gazetted the new regulations for lockdown Level 2 and says all activities should be done subject to strict safety protocols.
RELATED: South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means
Dlamini-Zuma says the relevant Cabinet ministers will also issue directives for specific regulations affecting various government departments.
Here are some of the new rules that will be applicable under level 2:
- Curfew: The nightly curfew runs from 10 pm until 4 am, unless you have a permit to perform an essential service or if there is a medical or security emergency.
- Home visits: A social visit at a place of residence is subject to a limitation of 10 visitors or less.
- Gatherings: Funerals, weddings, conferences, gyms and churches are all limited to 50 people.
- Night vigils: Night vigils are still not allowed.
- Entertainment: Cinemas and theatres are limited to 50 people, while patrons at casinos are restricted to no more than 50% percent of the available floor space.
- Sporting activities: No spectators will be allowed to attend sporting events.
- Outdoors: Beaches and public parks to officially reopen.
- Field hospitals: The building of temporary hospitals has been put on hold.
- Cigarettes: There are no restrictions on the sale of tobacco products. "Cigarettes are now allowed, but don't share them", Dlamini-Zuma says.
- On-site drinking: No nightclubs are allowed to reopen. Bars, taverns, shebeens, and restaurants can sell alcohol on-site, subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less.
- Alcohol sales: Liquor outlets can sell booze for off-site consumption from 9 am to 5pm from Mondays to Thursdays
- Initiation practices: Male and female initiation practices remain prohibited.
- Controlled visits: All visits to prisons, police holding cells, military detention facilities, hospitals and retirement homes remain prohibited " except to the extent and in the manner directed by the relevant Cabinet member".
More from Local
Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA
Philip Morris International, the second-largest tobacco company in SA, says it's working day and night to distribute its best-selling cigarette brands ahead of Level 2.Read More
Brrr! Snowfall and heavy rain expected across Western Cape
Snow is set to fall overnight on Monday in Cape Town as a cold front hits the Western Cape. Officials have warned residents to stay indoors.Read More
[PHOTO] Shipwreck washed up on Sea Point beach being investigated
Locals took to social media posting a photo of a piece of a shipwreck that has washed up on the Milton Pool Beach in Sea Point.Read More
Two more buses torched on Monday bringing total to 8 busses at over R19 million
Golden Arrow is going to offer reward for information leading to bus torching arrests spokesperson Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief South Africans on details of level 2 lockdown
Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) will provide details of the level 2 regulations during a briefing at 2pm.Read More
Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist
Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus.Read More
Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open'
Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open librariesRead More
Premier Winde: Get jobs back up and running #Level2lockdown
Alan Winde says the Western Cape still has hotspot management across the province which is being closely monitored for outbreaks.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 1 June.Read More
Priest who was allegedly raped by clergyman says Anglican Church not being fair
Reverend June Dolley-Major says the Anglican Church has not been impartial in its attempts to investigate the priest who allegedly raped her.Read More