Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)
It’s like a mini-Eskom in America!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Sasol on Monday reported a loss of R91.3 billion for the year ending on 30 June 2020.
Headline earnings per share fell by more than 100% (to minus R11.79).
The petrochemical group’s debt – mostly in US dollars - now stands at R189.7 billion (up from R130.9 billion).
Sasol warns of write-downs totalling R111.6 billion – more than its entire market cap.
The company’s share price was down 3.91% by 2 pm.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol.
It was really dire… We shut down the Sasolburg refinery for two months… In Secunda, we reduced to around 75%...Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol
We produced more chemicals, demand remained healthy…Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol
Demand is gradually recovering…Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol
We have chemicals going into santisers and cleaning products… demand was strong…Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol
The divestment programme is unfolding… There’s more to come in the next month or so… rights issue is still on the table…Fleetwood Grobler, CEO - Sasol
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
