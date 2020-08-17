Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA
In South Africa, the company's portfolio includes Marlboro and Chesterfield as well as other tobacco products such as Best Blend and Boxer pipe tobacco and Taxi snuff.
The tobacco giant has welcomed the government's decision to lift the ban on tobacco products when Level 2 lockdown commences on Tuesday 18 August.
Philip Morris South Africa's managing director, Marcelo Nico, says teams are hard at work to distribute their products to thousands of outlets across the country.
Nico says it has been a mammoth task to distribute cigarettes after the ban on trade which lasted almost five months.
Philip Morris has 24 retail kiosks in malls across South Africa which will also be reopening from Tuesday.
We have been working non-stop since Saturday's announcement, through the day and the night to make sure that our products will be available at retail outlets.Marcelo Nico, Managing Director - Philip Morris South Africa
Distribution is an enormous effort given that South Africa's market had been empty for almost 5 months.Marcelo Nico, Managing Director - Philip Morris South Africa
We're going to be up from tomorrow morning to welcome our customers.Marcelo Nico, Managing Director - Philip Morris South Africa
A new conversation is needed when we talk about tobacco regulations.Marcelo Nico, Managing Director - Philip Morris South Africa
Listen to the brief update here:
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
Virgin Active may remain closed this week while other boutique gyms get going
South Africa’s largest health group Virgin Active says it will delay the reopening of its fitness clubs this week.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief South Africans on details of level 2 lockdown
Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) will provide details of the level 2 regulations during a briefing at 2pm.Read More
Exams start on 5 November – here’s the rather complicated schedule
"Exams officially start with English," says Elijah Mhlanga (Dept of Basic Education). "1.1m people are writing - a mammoth task!"Read More
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.Read More
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted
"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
Schools allowed to phase in more grades if they notify HOD - MEC Schäfer
Schools are now officially allowed to deviate from the academic calendar to bring back more grades ahead of time, says Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.Read More
[WATCH] What lockdown? Videos show disregard for regulations at Joburg hangout
Videos published over the weekend show dozens of people gathered for a good time at Kwa Mai Mai in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.Read More
Desperate alcoholics resorting to drinking hand sanitizer under lockdown
Addictions expert Dr Rodger Meyer says lockdown and the reinstated booze ban have led some people to take desparate action...Read More
Why women have borne the brunt of Covid-19 job losses
Two million women lost their jobs between February to April this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Most of them were poor black women.Read More