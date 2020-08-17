Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA





In South Africa, the company's portfolio includes Marlboro and Chesterfield as well as other tobacco products such as Best Blend and Boxer pipe tobacco and Taxi snuff.

The tobacco giant has welcomed the government's decision to lift the ban on tobacco products when Level 2 lockdown commences on Tuesday 18 August.

Philip Morris South Africa's managing director, Marcelo Nico, says teams are hard at work to distribute their products to thousands of outlets across the country.

Nico says it has been a mammoth task to distribute cigarettes after the ban on trade which lasted almost five months.

Philip Morris has 24 retail kiosks in malls across South Africa which will also be reopening from Tuesday.

We have been working non-stop since Saturday's announcement, through the day and the night to make sure that our products will be available at retail outlets. Marcelo Nico, Managing Director - Philip Morris South Africa

Distribution is an enormous effort given that South Africa's market had been empty for almost 5 months. Marcelo Nico, Managing Director - Philip Morris South Africa

We're going to be up from tomorrow morning to welcome our customers. Marcelo Nico, Managing Director - Philip Morris South Africa

A new conversation is needed when we talk about tobacco regulations. Marcelo Nico, Managing Director - Philip Morris South Africa

Listen to the brief update here: