I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Alcohol back on shelves
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lucky Ntimane
Today at 21:34
Cigarrettes back on shelves
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
Today at 22:05
Government employees’ demand for above-inflation salary increases
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Craig Moffat - Head of the governance delivery and impact programme at Good Governance Africa
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Hikers face bitter cold as snow apparently hits Table Mountain Storm Report SA has posted a video of hikers filming the snow on Table Mountain in Cape Town. One man can be heard saying, "What w... 17 August 2020 6:06 PM
Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA Philip Morris International, the second-largest tobacco company in SA, says it's working day and night to distribute its best-sell... 17 August 2020 4:02 PM
View all Local
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19 Prof Elmien du Plessis at North West University says understanding how the legislature framwork works helps ease public concerns. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
View all Politics
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn) It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler. 17 August 2020 6:26 PM
Virgin Active may remain closed this week while other boutique gyms get going South Africa’s largest health group Virgin Active says it will delay the reopening of its fitness clubs this week. 17 August 2020 12:49 PM
View all Business
Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus. 17 August 2020 11:28 AM
[WATCH] 'Shark whisperer' removes 100s of fishing hooks from creatures' mouths Christino Zenato a scuba instructor in the Bahamas, helps her 'dental patients' by pulling out metal hooks stuck in their mouths. 17 August 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards
Make Money Mondays
consumer rights
money beliefs
Wendy Knowler
make money mondays personal edition
consumer journalist
consumer journalism

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, a regular on his and other shows in the Primedia Broadcasting stable.

Recent consumer pieces by Knowler:

Knowler’s career in journalism started in 1984.

She covered a variety of “beats”, including a stint as a foreign correspondent in London.

Her niche as consumer ninja had its genesis in the mid-2000s at Fairlady, where she was consumer editor, followed by a position as consumer editor for Independent Newspapers.

She served on the board of the short-term insurance Ombud between 2010 and 2015.

She won the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Award in 2003.

  • What is it that Knowler believes about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

Recent articles from this popular “money beliefs” feature:

I don’t open many accounts. I close a lot of them!

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

I was born to a life of white privilege… I have white privilege and quite a lot of white guilt as well…

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

It makes me feel worthy and satisfied to do what I do… I love it!

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I know how to protect myself…

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

… they hesitate and ask, 'The Wendy Knowler'? …

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

… companies sometimes do side-deals with complainants… I get used… People sometimes ask me what my fee is, which I find incredibly sad… It never happened 10 years ago…

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

My father did not want journalism [as a career] for his girl-child… I was very good at English at school and pretty crap at everything else…

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

The best money decision I’ve made was when I left Independent Newspapers… I got my pension out… property was booming… I trebled my pension!

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Luxuries? I like to go to restaurants, and I like a nice wine. But I don’t have any expensive shoe-habits… I’m very careful with my money…

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards
Make Money Mondays
consumer rights
money beliefs
Wendy Knowler
make money mondays personal edition
consumer journalist
consumer journalism

More from MyMoney Online

Sasol petrochemical petrochemicals 123rf 123rfbusiness fuel petrol chemicals

Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)

17 August 2020 6:26 PM

It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB

13 August 2020 11:35 AM

Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate

4 August 2020 12:59 PM

Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate

3 August 2020 7:23 PM

[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet

27 July 2020 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

SA Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 3.5% - an all-time low

23 July 2020 3:39 PM

As widely expected, Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced a repo rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rates rate cut Sarb MPC 123rf 123rfbusiness

Expect another cut in interest rates – already at record-lows – later today

23 July 2020 1:13 PM

"Consumers who are in debt have received a huge bonanza," says Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Make Money Mondays

Ferrari

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herschel Jawitz

Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aisha Pandor SweepSouth Alen Ribic

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eon de Vos

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

29 June 2020 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-zktkxn-400x400jpg

PJ Powers on lockdown and money

11 May 2020 8:32 PM

The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nataniël

'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

20 April 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe

9 March 2020 8:32 PM

In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball

24 February 2020 8:29 PM

Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PHOTO] Shipwreck washed up on Sea Point beach being investigated

Local

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Hikers face bitter cold as snow apparently hits Table Mountain

Local

EWN Highlights

Here's what is allowed under level 2 restrictions

17 August 2020 8:23 PM

Ntuli says public debate with Steenhuisen will lead to transparent DA race

17 August 2020 7:48 PM

UK government U-turns on England school exam grades after uproar

17 August 2020 7:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA