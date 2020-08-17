Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry





With the lifting of the prohibition on alcohol sales, restaurants – those that remain in business – have a fighting chance to stay open and provide livelihoods.

The 10 pm curfew, however, remains in place.

South Africa’s approximately 15 000 sit-down restaurants directly employ 500 000 people (Fitch SA Consumer & Retail Report).

Only 1500 restaurants are part of a franchise – the rest are small businesses.

Love pizza? Consider ordering directly from the restaurant that makes it.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket (and spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective).

Harding spoke about the heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown for restaurants.

She also shared her ideas for rebuilding the industry.

What is it going to take for the consumer to eat out because her purse has shrunk? Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

The shrinking of incomes… We’re not out of the woods. We’re taking one step at a time… We must make our restaurants leaner and meaner… Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

Some really big names have closed down. A lot will open again… We don’t know. Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

Listen to the interview in the audio below.