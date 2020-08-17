Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:05
Alcohol back on shelves
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lucky Ntimane
Today at 21:34
Cigarrettes back on shelves
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
Today at 22:05
Government employees’ demand for above-inflation salary increases
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Craig Moffat - Head of the governance delivery and impact programme at Good Governance Africa
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of "Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Hikers face bitter cold as snow apparently hits Table Mountain Storm Report SA has posted a video of hikers filming the snow on Table Mountain in Cape Town. One man can be heard saying, "What w... 17 August 2020 6:06 PM
Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA Philip Morris International, the second-largest tobacco company in SA, says it's working day and night to distribute its best-sell... 17 August 2020 4:02 PM
How to protect what's left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA's near-dead restaurant industry South Africa's 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19 Prof Elmien du Plessis at North West University says understanding how the legislature framwork works helps ease public concerns. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Sasol's US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn) It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler. 17 August 2020 6:26 PM
Virgin Active may remain closed this week while other boutique gyms get going South Africa's largest health group Virgin Active says it will delay the reopening of its fitness clubs this week. 17 August 2020 12:49 PM
Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus. 17 August 2020 11:28 AM
[WATCH] 'Shark whisperer' removes 100s of fishing hooks from creatures' mouths Christino Zenato a scuba instructor in the Bahamas, helps her 'dental patients' by pulling out metal hooks stuck in their mouths. 17 August 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi's spirits over the past few months. They're not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It's official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It's possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what's left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA's near-dead restaurant industry South Africa's 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
[WATCH] Hikers face bitter cold as snow apparently hits Table Mountain

17 August 2020 6:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
Table Mountain
Snow
Table Mountain snow

Storm Report SA has posted a video of hikers filming the snow on Table Mountain in Cape Town. One man can be heard saying, "What were we thinking, chaps?".

According to Snow Report SA, snow has already begun to fall in the Cederberg, with low-level snow possible in other areas.

RELATED: Brrr! Snowfall and heavy rain expected across Western Cape


20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

cigarette-pack-smoker-tobacco-product-addiction-packet-smokes-smoking-123rf

Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA

17 August 2020 4:02 PM

Philip Morris International, the second-largest tobacco company in SA, says it's working day and night to distribute its best-selling cigarette brands ahead of Level 2.

wedding-mask-couple-Covid-19-123rf

Max of 10 people during home visits and no more than 50 at weddings, says NDZ

17 August 2020 3:18 PM

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has elaborated on the Level 2 regulations.

car-snow-snowfall-cold-front-weather-mountain-123rf

Brrr! Snowfall and heavy rain expected across Western Cape

17 August 2020 2:23 PM

Snow is set to fall overnight on Monday in Cape Town as a cold front hits the Western Cape. Officials have warned residents to stay indoors.

sea-point-promenade-cape-townjpg - 123rf

[PHOTO] Shipwreck washed up on Sea Point beach being investigated

17 August 2020 12:54 PM

Locals took to social media posting a photo of a piece of a shipwreck that has washed up on the Milton Pool Beach in Sea Point.

Golden Arrow bus torched on N2 C

Two more buses torched on Monday bringing total to 8 busses at over R19 million

17 August 2020 12:11 PM

Golden Arrow is going to offer reward for information leading to bus torching arrests spokesperson Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer.

200319-nkosazana-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief South Africans on details of level 2 lockdown

17 August 2020 12:10 PM

Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC) will provide details of the level 2 regulations during a briefing at 2pm.

protective-mask-cloth-mask-valve-123rf

Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist

17 August 2020 11:28 AM

Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Little boy reading in library books 123rf

Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open'

17 August 2020 10:00 AM

Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open libraries

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

Premier Winde: Get jobs back up and running #Level2lockdown

17 August 2020 7:31 AM

Alan Winde says the Western Cape still has hotspot management across the province which is being closely monitored for outbreaks.

Here's what is allowed under level 2 restrictions

17 August 2020 8:23 PM

Ntuli says public debate with Steenhuisen will lead to transparent DA race

17 August 2020 7:48 PM

UK government U-turns on England school exam grades after uproar

17 August 2020 7:00 PM

