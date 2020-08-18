Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home





Gyms may once again open their doors under level two restrictions - with only 50 people inside the gym at any one time. But what if you as a gym member don't quite feel that it would be safe enough to attend for now?

And what about those of us who are members of schemes such as Discovery Vitality, which offer discounted gym memberships on condition of minimum attendance?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness.

Mabunda says while opening up the gyms responsibly is good news, the pandemic has not gone away, and all the safety precautions and hygiene measures need to be adhered to.

She says when exerting oneself while working out, to the point where wearing a mask makes you feel uncomfortable, one needs to stop the workout.

Virgin Active various options for gym users who are not yet comfortable returning to the brick and mortar gyms.

There is a Virgin Active home network wellness channel with many options to work out at home.

But, of course, you can continue to exercise outside if you choose, she adds.

30 minutes of exercise a day is sufficient, she says.

What about Vitality points?

You can still earn your Vitality points from home.

At the beginning of lockdown, we made adjustments to our programme, because we realised the power of incentives to get people to exercise. Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness

Members are able to earn points for their online workouts.

We also host events in collaboration with our partners and at those fitness events, you can earn 300 points. Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness

One thing we have seen helps people a great deal is activity devices. We increasingly make devices accessible to our members and those who exercise with devices remain more resilient than those who don't by a margin of 62%. Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness

For the online workout...if, you have completed exercise within 30 minutes - or a combination of those physical activities comes to 30 minutes - you will get 50 points. Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness

Virgin Active understands that lockdown has shifted people's schedules so the exercise can be done in parts through the day.

If you collectively do 30 minutes of exercise in a day, you will get your 50 points.

Similarly, if you log onto our partner platforms and do workouts, you will get the 50 points if you exercise virtually. Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness

Virgin Active did place members monthly subscription payments on hold during lockdown.

If you continue to workout online only, do you need to resume gym monthly payments, asks Refilwe?

The gym is working to adhere to strict government safety regulations.

The latest from Virgin Active is it is still giving its members the option to continue with virtual workouts for the first two months that they are reopened...and they will freeze your account. Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head - Discovery Vitality Wellness

