[OPINION] Wyn vir die ekonomiese pyn, not everything can be blamed on the Rona
News of the once iconic NH Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West closing down had many of us winding down memory lane. Another victim of an economy in lockdown. Another 150 families with unemployed providers.
Except, that’s not quite true.
Welcome to lockdown rhetoric, where everything's made up and the facts don't matter.
The 32-year-old hotel undertook a feasibility study in late 2019 which led to the decision not to renew their lease. This makes it no less of a tragedy for the many affected, but I do wish we’d take a moment and consider the South African hospitality industry we want to see in the future.
I don’t have any answers to offer, but I have every right to ask questions. Why did my European holiday to Czechia and Hungary cost less than a trip of similar duration and comfort in SA would?
Many have asked why there aren’t special rates for locals at our attractions, eateries and accommodation. There has been some movement on this but perhaps it’s too little too late.
South Africa is pricey, even if you’re spending Dollars, Euros or Pounds. Because we have positioned ourselves as a premium destination. That strategy worked until it didn’t. Rich people are mos fickle and may move on to the next trendy destination that will make a great dinner party anecdote.
Even a restaurant outing may come with austerity measures for locals. Wine markups have been debated for years and the response from industry is often justified, but just as often we are told: it’s a free market. That it is, and I fear people are voting with their feet. Elsewhere.
South Africa’s economy was in recession even before the pandemic. Maybe we just shouldn’t be having nice things in the first place and focus on staying afloat. Or, maybe we need to insist on South African hospitality that is also for South Africans. Right now industry and consumers are in a stand-off. There will be no victors.
🎶 Welcome to Cape Town. Enjoy the party. 🎶
You can't sit back and yell Rona for the foreseeable future.Stephan Lombard, Producer - CapeTalk
Stephan Lombard is a CapeTalk producer on Breakfast with Refilwe.
Listen to his insights below:
