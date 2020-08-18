We’ve got lots of liquor and cigarettes. There are no buying limits – Pick n Pay
I went to our local Engen this morning at 5 am to buy some ciggies. I paid R49.95 for a box of 20 Kent White.CapeTalk listener
It’s Day One of Lockdown Level Two.
It sounds dystopian – and it is – but it’s also a joyful occasion for South Africa’s millions upon millions of cigarette smokers and alcohol drinkers.
The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes is over – expect long queues, panic buying (we’ve been burnt before, fool me once and so on) and empty shelves in mere hours.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed John Bradshaw, Marketing Director at Pick n Pay.
She asked him how they’re preparing for the expected surge.
Our customers are excited! We’re excited! … We’re ready…John Bradshaw, Marketing Director - Pick n Pay
Because the sale of liquor was stopped with immediate effect, we actually had full stores… So, the liquor is out and ready.John Bradshaw, Marketing Director - Pick n Pay
Cigarettes are easy to move around… We’ve been able to get a huge number of cigarettes to our stores… We also have a lot more stock on its way… We’ve got plenty…John Bradshaw, Marketing Director - Pick n Pay
We’re not putting limits on liquor and tobacco. We think we can trust our customers… Don’t panic buy!John Bradshaw, Marketing Director - Pick n Pay
It’s very exciting to see Pick n Pay Clothing online… Our customers are pressing us to put more and more on our website.John Bradshaw, Marketing Director - Pick n Pay
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
