Mbali Ntuli on why she challenges John Steenhuisen to TV debate for DA top spot
The DA's Mbali Ntuli speaks to Refilwe Moloto about challenging interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of televised debates as they go head to head for the leadership of the official opposition, she says.
Is this not something that should remain internal to the party, asks Refilwe?
There has been a precedent of us wanting to keep the liberal tradition of debates and leaders open and accountable.Mbali Ntuli, Party leader candidate - DA
This was born out in 2015 when Wilmot James challenged Mmusi Maimane to public debate during the period they were both running for party leader.
But she says, in addition, South African right now, are looking for something different in a politician.
Everybody is looking for politicians that are different. We are all crying out for leadership. And I think this would be the perfect time to showcase the kind of difference John and I have both for the vision for the country and the DA.Mbali Ntuli, Party leader candidate - DA
She has criticised the dominance of men in political parties in general.
I am speaking to everyone. I think we are all tired of strong men in political parties who are the leaders that get to make decisions about us.Mbali Ntuli, Party leader candidate - DA
I think we are looking for leaders who are authentic, who are going to be kind, and who are really going to take in the lived realities of our people.Mbali Ntuli, Party leader candidate - DA
She says politicians and parties need to start offering solutions and make these known to the public - and debate is a good vehicle to start a deeper conversation on key issues such as redressing the economy.
Isn't it better for the public to hear the issues ventilated and even if one of us doesn't win, it is something that starts in the public mind and people can push for that in the political discourse?Mbali Ntuli, Party leader candidate - DA
She says Covid-19 has changed the way the candidates have campaigned for the leadership position.
But I'm still in the race, and I think at the very least people should realise they have a choice and there are alternative views on offer.Mbali Ntuli, Party leader candidate - DA
She says the upcoming elective conference will be geared towards the future of the DA.
Delegates are going to have to make a decision because we are at a crossroads in our party. We can continue to do the same thing and the same sort of playbook..or we can take a different way which is what I am hoping.Mbali Ntuli, Party leader candidate - DA
Listen to Mbali Ntuli below:
