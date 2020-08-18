Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt
Frances Bean Cobain turns 28 today.
For those coming of age in the 90s, it may feel strange to learn that she has now outlived her legendary father, Kurt Cobain.
Cobain was born on 18 August 1992 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Her Rockstar parents named her after Frances McKee, guitarist for The Vaselines, a band Nirvana covered in its epic MTV Unplugged performance months before Kurt’s suicide.
“All I want for my birthday this year is the gift of competent elected officials getting voted into office,” said Cobain.
“It’s the only thing my heart desires. My heart also desires tiramisu, but that’s beside the point.”
Cobain is a musician and professional model.
She controls the publicity rights to Kurt’s name and image.
More from Entertainment
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.Read More
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure
The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week.Read More
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware
Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral!Read More
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance
The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopping.Read More
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage
The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area.Read More
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner
His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention.Read More
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up
Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral.Read More
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going
The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.'Read More
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita
The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on Sunday.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More