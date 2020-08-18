SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it





With the return of booze sales today, Business Insider SA has warned that some of the beer sold at a few liquor retailers might be expired.

SAB's Russell Hunt says beer in bottles and cans has a shelf life of 180 days (six months), while beer in a keg is only good for 56 days.

The trade brewer says SAB does not recommend drinking expired beer. However, it will not make you sick, if you do.

We are seeing pictures and messages that people are drinking beer that has passed its best-before date... It's not going to make you sick, but it's not advisable to keep beer for any extended period of time, especially larger beer. Russell Hunt, Trade Brewer for SAB

Beer is a perishable product because it's made of natural ingredients. Russell Hunt, Trade Brewer for SAB

When the beer is packaged and pasteurised... we give it 180-day shelf life. We provide two guarantees: Flavour stability and clarity stability. Russell Hunt, Trade Brewer for SAB

Hunt says a significant amount of SAB beer went to waste during the ban on alcohol sales.

"There was quite a lot of beer that we had to pour down the drain", he tells Koketso Sachane.

At certain plants, there were more than 100,000 kilolitres of beer that had to be put down the drain because it has reached it's best before date. Russell Hunt, Trade Brewer for SAB

But the government did help in some instances. We were able to package beer into glass and cans so that we can pasteurise it and give it that six-month shelf-life. Russell Hunt, Trade Brewer for SAB

Hunt says SAB is willing to help retailers with larges stocks of expired beer only on a case-by-case basis.

Replacing all the [stale] beer in the country is going to be impossible, but we aim to help our traders where we can. Russell Hunt, Trade Brewer for SAB

