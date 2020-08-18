Goodbye to the tobacco ban that cost 'billions and billions ' in lost revenue
Smokers who've been paying through the nose for illicit cigarettes for months are posting their first legitimate tobacco purchases on social media.
The ban on tobacco purchases was lifted at midnight in line with Level 2 lockdown regulations.
The sale of tobacco products was banned on 27 March as the country went into Covid-19 lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
Since then various organisations have appealed to the courts to have the ban lifted.
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) says the loss of revenue has been huge:
In the words of Donald Trump, billions and billions and billions...Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
But not everyone who wanted to get their hands on the first legal tobacco being sold in the country for months has come up trumps.
Some say stores have either run out already or didn't have sufficient stock in the first place.
So... this morning I decide to go get a packet of cigarettes. When I get to the store, they tell me they don’t have stock and they’re waiting for a delivery. I go to 4 other major outlets, same thing. Kgani where did all the stock they had pre-lockdown go? https://t.co/vEYK42GXKe— Advokate (@koena___) August 18, 2020
Mnguni admits it make take a while for supply to meet demand:
We are trying our best to get as much stock out there as possible...it's going to be quite challenging.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
Oh sweet child O mine... I’ve missed you Marlboro gold🥺 #cigarettes pic.twitter.com/ePhZ9N0QnC— Bronwen (@Bronwen53891460) August 18, 2020
Listen to the full conversation below:
