2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million

Today at 17:05
Black Africans, Coloured people more likely to die in hospital - NICD report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 17:20
Can you help SA surfing legend Mark Paarman?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodger Paarman - brother
Today at 17:46
The power of story telling with Gcina Mhlophe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gcina Mhlope - Activist, Storyteller, Poet And Author at ...
Today at 18:09
Inter-provencial travelling is now permitted in SA. Will the sector be resuscitated?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
The complicated logistics behind a liquor retailer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jason McEvoy - COO at Norman Goodfellows
Today at 18:50
Ban on alcohol sales over and International Pinot Noir Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Cluver - Owner at Paul Cluver Wine Estate
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
No Items to show
Latest Local
When South Africans do drink, they drink way too much, opines Mandy Weiner Radio host and investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says the lockdown has made it clear that South Africa has an alcohol dependen... 18 August 2020 5:03 PM
Get a legal consultation via WhatsApp for under R150 - here's how... Get Law has launched an online legal services platform enabling anyone access to attorneys at a fraction of the traditional costs. 18 August 2020 3:50 PM
Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts... Africa Melane speaks to property expert Herschel Jawitz about why now is the ideal time for first-time buyers to invest in a home. 18 August 2020 2:51 PM
View all Local
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged. 18 August 2020 1:18 PM
Mbali Ntuli on why she challenges John Steenhuisen to TV debate for DA top spot We're looking for leaders who are authentic, kind, and who take in the lived realities of our people, says Ntuli. 18 August 2020 9:07 AM
View all Politics
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday The ailing electricity producer will also implement load shedding on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm. 18 August 2020 2:04 PM
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa. 18 August 2020 11:36 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it South African Breweries (SAB) says consumers should avoid drinking beer that has reached its best-before date. 18 August 2020 11:18 AM
Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home You can still earn your Vitality points from home says Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda. 18 August 2020 7:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million

18 August 2020 11:36 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Investment
Cape Town
Fresnaye
Luxury
luxury homes
Property
residential property
atlantic seaboard
RE/MAX

Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa.

A mansion in Fresnaye on Cape Town’s swanky Atlantic Seaboard is for sale for R150 million.

It is – literally – the most expensive home on the market in South Africa right now.

Marketed by RE/MAX, its set to be the most expensive property ever sold by the realtor.

The 2000m2 home was designed SAOTA, a globally renowned architectural firm.

It has five bedrooms, four garages, a fully equipped gym, sauna and a self-contained one-bedroom apartment with a separate entrance.

The house is “smart” – each room has a touchscreen allowing you to do a variety of things such as opening or closing the shutters and adjusting the climate control or lighting.

Fresnaye is one of Africa’s most affluent suburbs.

It’s situated between Signal Hill and Sea Point, close to the Cape Town city centre.

Click here to view pictures of the house, or to learn more about it.

Or, watch a video tour below.


More from Business

Nuclear power station The Simpsons Universal Studios 123rf 123rfbusiness

Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?

18 August 2020 3:16 PM

Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer)

18 August 2020 2:45 PM

"The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anger angry furious anguish

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday

18 August 2020 2:04 PM

The ailing electricity producer will also implement load shedding on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it

18 August 2020 11:18 AM

South African Breweries (SAB) says consumers should avoid drinking beer that has reached its best-before date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

We’ve got lots of liquor and cigarettes. There are no buying limits – Pick n Pay

18 August 2020 8:45 AM

"Our customers are excited! We’re excited! And we’re ready," says John Bradshaw, Marketing Director at Pick n Pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends at a bar drinking wine 123rflifestyle 123rf

[OPINION] Wyn vir die ekonomiese pyn, not everything can be blamed on the Rona

18 August 2020 8:21 AM

Welcome to lockdown rhetoric, where everything's made up and the facts don't matter, suggests CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

mask-gun-allen-pan-you-tbe-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem

18 August 2020 11:32 AM

On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it

18 August 2020 11:18 AM

South African Breweries (SAB) says consumers should avoid drinking beer that has reached its best-before date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home

18 August 2020 7:40 AM

You can still earn your Vitality points from home says Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

protective-mask-cloth-mask-valve-123rf

Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist

17 August 2020 11:28 AM

Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from The Dodo.com YouTube video

[WATCH] 'Shark whisperer' removes 100s of fishing hooks from creatures' mouths

17 August 2020 11:02 AM

Christino Zenato a scuba instructor in the Bahamas, helps her 'dental patients' by pulling out metal hooks stuck in their mouths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stained-tupperware-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange spag bolly stains from your tupperware

14 August 2020 10:36 AM

Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!

13 August 2020 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landlord-gopng

Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game

13 August 2020 7:57 PM

If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million

Business Lifestyle

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday

Business Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

WHO urges nations to join global shared vaccine bid

18 August 2020 4:58 PM

Six people arrested in Eldorado Park for possession of illicit cigarettes

18 August 2020 4:48 PM

Calls for stricter controls after booze and tobacco sale bans lifted

18 August 2020 4:25 PM

