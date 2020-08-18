[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem





Perhaps don't try this at home? Pan was so tired of many Americans' refusal to wear masks during the Covid-19 pandemic that he took to his workshop to come up with something many of those same Americans love - a gun. But not an ordinary gun - a gun that launches a mask onto someone's face!

We think he did this in jest because we cannot imagine it would be OK to walk around shooting people with a mask gun.

Pan posted the video on his YouTube Channel Sufficiently Advanced showing him experimenting on himself and it is bizarre to watch.

Watch the short version of his video below:

America has a pandemic problem so I solved it by making a gun: pic.twitter.com/WRaiuVU90K — Allen Pan (@AnyTechnology) August 15, 2020

Here's the full-length video below:

