[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem
Perhaps don't try this at home? Pan was so tired of many Americans' refusal to wear masks during the Covid-19 pandemic that he took to his workshop to come up with something many of those same Americans love - a gun. But not an ordinary gun - a gun that launches a mask onto someone's face!
We think he did this in jest because we cannot imagine it would be OK to walk around shooting people with a mask gun.
Pan posted the video on his YouTube Channel Sufficiently Advanced showing him experimenting on himself and it is bizarre to watch.
Watch the short version of his video below:
America has a pandemic problem so I solved it by making a gun: pic.twitter.com/WRaiuVU90K— Allen Pan (@AnyTechnology) August 15, 2020
Here's the full-length video below:
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break
Under level 2 regulations hotels and guest houses are allowed to reopen their doors to guests, as Zain Johnson finds out...Read More
Goodbye to the tobacco ban that cost 'billions and billions ' in lost revenue
Tobacco sales resumed after several months on Tuesday, Aubrey Masango asks how much revenue has been lost as a result of the ban..Read More
We’ve got lots of liquor and cigarettes. There are no buying limits – Pick n Pay
"Our customers are excited! We’re excited! And we’re ready," says John Bradshaw, Marketing Director at Pick n Pay.Read More
[OPINION] Wyn vir die ekonomiese pyn, not everything can be blamed on the Rona
Welcome to lockdown rhetoric, where everything's made up and the facts don't matter, suggests CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard.Read More
Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home
You can still earn your Vitality points from home says Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda.Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19
Prof Elmien du Plessis at North West University says understanding how the legislature framwork works helps ease public concerns.Read More
Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open'
Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open librariesRead More